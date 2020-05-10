BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room

Oh , Baby, Baby

Season 4 E 1 • 09/30/2024

A high-fashion entrepreneur trying to conceive is blindsided when she learns her IVF estrogen treatments may have led to her breast cancer diagnosis.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
13:34

S1 • E1
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Story of Nadia

Nadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:31

S1 • E2
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Bonded: The Story of Kendall

Kendall turns to her estranged mother for support as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
14:14

S1 • E3
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Ballad of Lexi Smith

While facing cancer for a second time, Lexi incorporates her real-life story into her comedy routine and finds an unexpected supporter along the way.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:10

S1 • E4
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Story of Trinity

When a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
20:26

S2 • E1
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
A Long Look in the Mirror

After Cynthia's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her difficult relationship with her daughter comes to a head.
10/18/2020
Full Ep
20:28

S2 • E2
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Like, Comment, Subscribe

Raven, a newly engaged social media influencer, struggles with the reality of her stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis.
10/18/2020
Full Ep
20:16

S3 • E1
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
It Takes Two

A stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis leaves Dayna facing chemotherapy treatments alone when her small circle of support disappears.
10/09/2021
Full Ep
20:12

S3 • E2
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Party

As Summer prepares to celebrate being five years cancer-free, her faith is tested when she receives the devastating news that her cancer has returned.
10/09/2021
Full Ep
20:15

S4 • E1
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Oh , Baby, Baby

A high-fashion entrepreneur trying to conceive is blindsided when she learns her IVF estrogen treatments may have led to her breast cancer diagnosis.
09/30/2024
Full Ep
19:54

S4 • E2
BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Pink Fight

When an aspiring boxer is diagnosed with breast cancer, she fights for her championship gloves in and out of the ring.
09/30/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Awards 2024

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Trailer
Haus of Vicious

Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024