Jumping the Broom
Season 2 E 20 • 01/04/2022
Jeremy is forced to confront his past mistakes as an immature newlywed as he and Leah prepare to renew their vows, and Phillip gets a crash course in Black history and social justice.
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E10
YOLO
Jeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E11
Mr. Big Stuffed
Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E12
Field Day
Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E13
Christmas Staycation
The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E14
Only the Lonely
The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E15
Ark Tank
An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E16
Little Miss Sunshine
Ms. Marilyn, the new resident at Pleasant Days, arrives with a sense of adventure and a dose of trouble, and Leah hijacks Sandra's quilting project.
11/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E17
What the Wellness
Meat-loving Mr. Brown makes a vegetarian vow after Efe shows him a terrifying documentary about the food industry, and Sandra teaches Vinny and Reginald that poker isn't just "a man's game."
12/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E18
Pleasant Day's Got Talent
When Pleasant Days decides to put on a talent show, Anastasia becomes a prima donna, and cracks in Leah and Jeremy's marriage are exposed.
12/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E19
Stuck in a Ditch
When Sandra and Phillip get asked to the junior prom, Leah calls Jeremy out for embracing a double standard, and the residents of Pleasant Days decide to throw their own prom.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E20
Jumping the Broom
01/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E21
Unpleasant Days
Anastasia helps prepare Phillip for a Shakespeare performance at school, Leah pushes Vinny to take his health seriously, and Pleasant Days is shaken by an unexpected loss.
01/11/2022
