Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E10
YOLOJeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.10/19/2021
S2 • E9
Who Are You to Judge?When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.10/12/2021
S2 • E8
Funny BidnessEfe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.07/14/2021
S2 • E7
Driving Miss CrazyPhilip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.07/07/2021
S2 • E6
MEGAAs Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.06/30/2021
S2 • E5
Bait and SnitchThe crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.06/22/2021
S2 • E4
The TriangleVinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.06/15/2021
S2 • E3
If the Cape FitsWhen Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.06/09/2021
S2 • E2
Best-Laid PlansJeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.06/02/2021
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Bail BunsEveryone tries to figure out a way to get Jeremy out of jail, and Sandra plots to run away with her boyfriend.05/25/2021