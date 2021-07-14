Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Pleasant Days' Got TalentSeason 2 E 18 • 12/14/2021
As residents prepare for Pleasant Days' Got Talent, Anastasia's inflated ego puts her friendship with Cora and Ms. Marilyn on shaky ground, and Leah and Jeremy's relationship dynamic shifts.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E8Funny Bidness
Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E9Who Are You to Judge?
When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E10YOLO
Jeremy is eager to help Phillip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E11Mr. Big Stuffed
Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E12Field Day
Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E13Christmas Staycation
The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E14Only the Lonely
The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E15Ark Tank
An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E16Little Miss Sunshine
Ms. Marilyn, the new resident at Pleasant Days, arrives with a sense of adventure and a dose of trouble, and Leah hijacks Sandra's quilting project.
11/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E17What the Wellness
Meat-loving Mr. Brown makes a vegetarian vow after Efe shows him a terrifying documentary about the food industry, and Sandra teaches Vinny and Reginald that poker isn't just "a man's game."
12/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E19Stuck in a Ditch
When Sandra and Phillip get asked to the junior prom, Leah calls Jeremy out for embracing a double standard, and the residents of Pleasant Days decide to throw their own prom.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E20Jumping the Broom
Jeremy is forced to confront his past mistakes as an immature newlywed as he and Leah prepare to renew their vows, and Phillip gets a crash course in Black history and social justice.
01/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E21Unpleasant Days
Anastasia helps prepare Phillip for a Shakespeare performance at school, Leah pushes Vinny to take his health seriously, and Pleasant Days is shaken by an unexpected loss.
01/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E22Forgive and Forget
Cora feels betrayed when her pastor's unsavory behavior comes to light, Reginald struggles to connect with his activist son, and an innocent trip to a vigil leads to trouble for Lindor.
01/18/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E1Forgive and Forgive
While Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.
03/23/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E2Judge Knot
When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.
03/30/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E3Pastor Disaster
When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.
04/06/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E4Mr. Fix It
When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.
04/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E5Testing 1, 2, 3
Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.
04/20/2022
