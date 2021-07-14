Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Pleasant Days' Got Talent
Season 2 E 18 • 12/14/2021

As residents prepare for Pleasant Days' Got Talent, Anastasia's inflated ego puts her friendship with Cora and Ms. Marilyn on shaky ground, and Leah and Jeremy's relationship dynamic shifts.

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E8
Funny Bidness

Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E9
Who Are You to Judge?

When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E10
YOLO

Jeremy is eager to help Phillip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E11
Mr. Big Stuffed

Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E12
Field Day

Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E13
Christmas Staycation

The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E14
Only the Lonely

The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E15
Ark Tank

An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E16
Little Miss Sunshine

Ms. Marilyn, the new resident at Pleasant Days, arrives with a sense of adventure and a dose of trouble, and Leah hijacks Sandra's quilting project.
11/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E17
What the Wellness

Meat-loving Mr. Brown makes a vegetarian vow after Efe shows him a terrifying documentary about the food industry, and Sandra teaches Vinny and Reginald that poker isn't just "a man's game."
12/07/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E18
Pleasant Days' Got Talent

As residents prepare for Pleasant Days' Got Talent, Anastasia's inflated ego puts her friendship with Cora and Ms. Marilyn on shaky ground, and Leah and Jeremy's relationship dynamic shifts.
12/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E19
Stuck in a Ditch

When Sandra and Phillip get asked to the junior prom, Leah calls Jeremy out for embracing a double standard, and the residents of Pleasant Days decide to throw their own prom.
12/21/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E20
Jumping the Broom

Jeremy is forced to confront his past mistakes as an immature newlywed as he and Leah prepare to renew their vows, and Phillip gets a crash course in Black history and social justice.
01/04/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E21
Unpleasant Days

Anastasia helps prepare Phillip for a Shakespeare performance at school, Leah pushes Vinny to take his health seriously, and Pleasant Days is shaken by an unexpected loss.
01/11/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E22
Forgive and Forget

Cora feels betrayed when her pastor's unsavory behavior comes to light, Reginald struggles to connect with his activist son, and an innocent trip to a vigil leads to trouble for Lindor.
01/18/2022
Full Ep
21:28

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E1
Forgive and Forgive

While Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.
03/23/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E2
Judge Knot

When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.
03/30/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E3
Pastor Disaster

When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.
04/06/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E4
Mr. Fix It

When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.
04/13/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E5
Testing 1, 2, 3

Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E6
Efe the Great

Efe heroically saves an old lady on the street and gets his 15 minutes of fame, and Sandra struggles to write a poem worthy of acceptance into her school's poetry club.
04/27/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Welcome to the Black Hamptons

New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week

Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tami Roman Rules the Runway in Haus of Vicious

Tami Roman steps into her power as an actress, playing merciless fashion designer Chantel Vivian in Haus of Vicious, premiering August 17 at 8/7c on BET.
08/15/2022
Trailer
01:35

It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show

Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming now on BET+.
08/11/2022