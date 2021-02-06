Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Field Day
Season 2 E 12 • 11/02/2021

Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E2
Best-Laid Plans

Jeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.
06/02/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E3
If the Cape Fits

When Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.
06/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E4
The Triangle

Vinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.
06/15/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E5
Bait and Snitch

The crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.
06/22/2021
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E6
MEGA

As Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.
06/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E7
Driving Miss Crazy

Philip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.
07/07/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E8
Funny Bidness

Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E9
Who Are You to Judge?

When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E10
YOLO

Jeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E11
Mr. Big Stuffed

Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E12
Field Day

Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E13
Christmas Staycation

The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E14
Only the Lonely

The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E15
Ark Tank

An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E16
Little Miss Sunshine

Ms. Marilyn, the new resident at Pleasant Days, arrives with a sense of adventure and a dose of trouble, and Leah hijacks Sandra's quilting project.
11/30/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021