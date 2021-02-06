Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E2Best-Laid Plans
Jeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.
06/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E3If the Cape Fits
When Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E4The Triangle
Vinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.
06/15/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E5Bait and Snitch
The crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E6MEGA
As Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E7Driving Miss Crazy
Philip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E8Funny Bidness
Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E9Who Are You to Judge?
When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E10YOLO
Jeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E11Mr. Big Stuffed
Mr. Brown's latest get-rich-quick scheme has unintended consequences when he opts not to spend the money on necessary home repairs, leading his residents to consider moving out for good.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E12Field Day
Mr. Brown and Vinny go head-to-head in a field day competition to decide the better athlete, while Leah and Cora make Sandra's choice between two colleges even more difficult.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E13Christmas Staycation
The Browns are disappointed to learn Jeremy is neglecting Christmas festivities at the home to take his family on a trip to Chicago, but bad weather upends their travel plans.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E14Only the Lonely
The house comes together to figure out the best way to comfort Efe when he descends into a deep depression, while Phillip's problems at school contrast with his apparent D.I.Y. skills.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E15Ark Tank
An innovation contest sparks competition among the Pleasant Days residents, and Sandra pushes back when she learns her parents have a different set of curfew rules for Phillip.
11/23/2021
