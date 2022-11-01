Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Wobble WobbleSeason 3 E 9 • 05/18/2022
Leah grows concerned for her daughter's future when Sandra announces she won't be going to college, and Vinny's sedentary lifestyle prompts the housemates to stage an intervention.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E21Unpleasant Days
Anastasia helps prepare Phillip for a Shakespeare performance at school, Leah pushes Vinny to take his health seriously, and Pleasant Days is shaken by an unexpected loss.
01/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E22Forgive and Forget
Cora feels betrayed when her pastor's unsavory behavior comes to light, Reginald struggles to connect with his activist son, and an innocent trip to a vigil leads to trouble for Lindor.
01/18/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E1Forgive and Forgive
While Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.
03/23/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E2Judge Knot
When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.
03/30/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E3Pastor Disaster
When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.
04/06/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E4Mr. Fix It
When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.
04/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E5Testing 1, 2, 3
Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.
04/20/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E6Efe the Great
Efe heroically saves an old lady on the street and gets his 15 minutes of fame, and Sandra struggles to write a poem worthy of acceptance into her school's poetry club.
04/27/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E7I Would Dye for You
Jeremy finds a gray hair on his head and attempts to tap into his youthful side, and Mr. Brown writes a eulogy for the local church deacon he hated.
05/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E8Ear Hustle and Flow
When Vinny uses his new hearing aid to eavesdrop, Jeremy decides to teach him a lesson, and Phillip lets his first modeling gig go to his head.
05/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E9Wobble Wobble
05/18/2022
