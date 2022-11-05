Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
She Got Baby Fever
Season 3 E 18 • 11/30/2022
Leah develops empty-nest syndrome as Sandra's graduation nears, and Phillip uses underhanded tactics to get ahead at school.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E8Ear Hustle and Flow
When Vinny uses his new hearing aid to eavesdrop, Jeremy decides to teach him a lesson, and Phillip lets his first modeling gig go to his head.
05/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E9Wobble Wobble
Leah grows concerned for her daughter's future when Sandra announces she won't be going to college, and Vinny's sedentary lifestyle prompts the housemates to stage an intervention.
05/18/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E10Clean Up Your Act
Cora is fed up with the residents' messy ways and creates a strict new set of rules in hopes of getting the home in order, and Jeremy intends to bring in an undesirable boarder.
05/25/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E11Don't Chi Away
When Jeremy receives a job offer in Chicago, the residents devise a plan to keep the family in Georgia, and Phillip gets creative when he needs to pay off a debt.
10/12/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E12Ex to Next
Anastasia rekindles a romance after her unfaithful ex-husband arrives from Paris, and Mr. Brown spearheads a prank war with a neighboring assisted living facility.
10/19/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E13Training Day
Anastasia gives reluctant Sandra etiquette lessons before the Ellington ball, and Jeremy preps Phillip for his lacrosse team tryouts.
10/26/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E14Bye-Bye, Mr. Brown
Jeremy and Leah are caught in a compromising position by the kids, and Mr. Brown is determined to check items off his bucket list when he thinks he has only a few months to live.
11/02/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E15Don't Get Ugly
A company's generous offer to buy the home tempts Mr. Brown, but Cora and the rest of the residents are hesitant to sell, and Phillip tries to change his image to attract girls at school.
11/09/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E16Head in the Clouds
Sandra takes on the challenging job of being Mr. Brown's new assistant, and Leah and Jeremy's tropical vacation unexpectedly turns into a staycation.
11/16/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E17Twin It to Win It
Anastasia refuses to see her twin sister when she arrives for a surprise visit, and Sandra faces a hard choice when the popular kids urge her to join the senior class prank.
11/23/2022
