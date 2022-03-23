Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Don't Chi Away
Season 3 E 11 • 10/12/2022

When Jeremy receives a job offer in Chicago, the residents devise a plan to keep the family in Georgia, and Phillip gets creative when he needs to pay off a debt.

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E1
Forgive and Forgive

While Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.
03/23/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E2
Judge Knot

When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.
03/30/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E3
Pastor Disaster

When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.
04/06/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E4
Mr. Fix It

When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.
04/13/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E5
Testing 1, 2, 3

Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E6
Efe the Great

Efe heroically saves an old lady on the street and gets his 15 minutes of fame, and Sandra struggles to write a poem worthy of acceptance into her school's poetry club.
04/27/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E7
I Would Dye for You

Jeremy finds a gray hair on his head and attempts to tap into his youthful side, and Mr. Brown writes a eulogy for the local church deacon he hated.
05/04/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E8
Ear Hustle and Flow

When Vinny uses his new hearing aid to eavesdrop, Jeremy decides to teach him a lesson, and Phillip lets his first modeling gig go to his head.
05/11/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E9
Wobble Wobble

Leah grows concerned for her daughter's future when Sandra announces she won't be going to college, and Vinny's sedentary lifestyle prompts the housemates to stage an intervention.
05/18/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E10
Clean Up Your Act

Cora is fed up with the residents' messy ways and creates a strict new set of rules in hopes of getting the home in order, and Jeremy intends to bring in an undesirable boarder.
05/25/2022
Full Ep
21:29
