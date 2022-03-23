Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Don't Chi AwaySeason 3 E 11 • 10/12/2022
When Jeremy receives a job offer in Chicago, the residents devise a plan to keep the family in Georgia, and Phillip gets creative when he needs to pay off a debt.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E1Forgive and Forgive
While Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.
03/23/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E2Judge Knot
When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.
03/30/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E3Pastor Disaster
When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.
04/06/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E4Mr. Fix It
When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.
04/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E5Testing 1, 2, 3
Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.
04/20/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E6Efe the Great
Efe heroically saves an old lady on the street and gets his 15 minutes of fame, and Sandra struggles to write a poem worthy of acceptance into her school's poetry club.
04/27/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E7I Would Dye for You
Jeremy finds a gray hair on his head and attempts to tap into his youthful side, and Mr. Brown writes a eulogy for the local church deacon he hated.
05/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E8Ear Hustle and Flow
When Vinny uses his new hearing aid to eavesdrop, Jeremy decides to teach him a lesson, and Phillip lets his first modeling gig go to his head.
05/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E9Wobble Wobble
Leah grows concerned for her daughter's future when Sandra announces she won't be going to college, and Vinny's sedentary lifestyle prompts the housemates to stage an intervention.
05/18/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 • E10Clean Up Your Act
Cora is fed up with the residents' messy ways and creates a strict new set of rules in hopes of getting the home in order, and Jeremy intends to bring in an undesirable boarder.
05/25/2022
