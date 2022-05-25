Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A man relocates his wife and two teenage children to the backwoods of Georgia to help his grandfather renovate and manage a rundown home for senior citizens.
S3 • E10
Cora is fed up with the residents' messy ways and creates a strict new set of rules in hopes of getting the home in order, and Jeremy intends to bring in an undesirable boarder.05/25/2022
S3 • E9
Leah grows concerned for her daughter's future when Sandra announces she won't be going to college, and Vinny's sedentary lifestyle prompts the housemates to stage an intervention.05/18/2022
S3 • E8
When Vinny uses his new hearing aid to eavesdrop, Jeremy decides to teach him a lesson, and Phillip lets his first modeling gig go to his head.05/11/2022
S3 • E7
Jeremy finds a gray hair on his head and attempts to tap into his youthful side, and Mr. Brown writes a eulogy for the local church deacon he hated.05/04/2022
S3 • E6
Efe heroically saves an old lady on the street and gets his 15 minutes of fame, and Sandra struggles to write a poem worthy of acceptance into her school's poetry club.04/27/2022
S3 • E5
Cora and the residents help Phillip prep for the SAT when he gets nervous, and Anastasia lets Sandra sell her vintage Hollywood clothes for extra cash.04/20/2022
S3 • E4
When Phillip finds himself repairing odd items for Mr. Brown, he begins to suspect he's being taken advantage of, and Anastasia worries that her memory is slipping.04/13/2022
S3 • E3
When Cora's church seeks a new pastor, Mr. Brown throws his hat in the ring, and Jeremy's efforts to pamper Leah don't work out as planned.04/06/2022
S3 • E2
When Lindor is pressured to take a plea bargain even though he's innocent, Judge Juney must reckon with the biases of the judicial system, and Mr. Brown becomes a fussy facility guest.03/30/2022
S3 • E1
Forgive and ForgiveWhile Jeremy leaps into action after Lindor's wrongful arrest, the retirement home reels in his absence, and Sandra and Phillip's sibling squabble pushes on.03/23/2022