Hit The Floor
Fast Break
Season 1 E 8 • 07/15/2013
Olivia sidelines Jelena, allowing Ahsha an opportunity to shine. German and Ahsha fight over their relationship while Derek reveals his true feelings. Sloane learns a shocking secret about the Devils Organization.
S1 • E1Hit The FloorPilot
Ahsha Hayes enters the wild world of professional basketball when she tries out for the elite L.A. Devil Girls dance team against the wishes of her mother Sloane, a former dancer herself.
05/27/2013
S1 • E2Hit The FloorGame On
As the Devils head into the first game of the season, Jelena targets Ahasha while also engaging in a power struggle with Olivia for control over the Devil Girls. Pete spars with Sloane and Raquel deals with her troublesome ex.
06/03/2013
S1 • E3Hit The FloorOut of Bounds
Ahsha reels from shocking news, to the enjoyment of Jelena. Kyle skirts the rule that she can't date a player. Pete encourages Raquel to stand up to her ex. Derek and Terrence are at odds over Derek's commitment to the team.
06/10/2013
S1 • E4Hit The FloorRebound
Pete and Sloane talk about their past for the first time. Jelena sets up Ahasha to fail at the Devil Girls' annual calendar photo shoot. Olivia investigates a former Devil Girl's disappearance.
06/17/2013
S1 • E5Hit The FloorKeep Away
The Devil Girls perform on the Santa Monica Pier. Jelena schemes to create a destructive love triange while Terrence keeps a secret from her. Ahsha demands answers about Sloane's past.
06/24/2013
S1 • E6Hit The FloorLights Out
The power goes out at Devils Arena before a game leaving Ahsha trapped in an elevator with Derek. Pete confides a secret to Raquel and is shocked by Sloan once again. Jelena comes face to face with someone from her past.
07/01/2013
S1 • E7Hit The FloorMoving Screens
Ahsha's becoming a star on the rise. Olivia is furious when Kyle engages in non-sanctioned Devil Girl behavior. Jesse throws Raquel a curve ball. Jelena learns a distrubing piece of news about Terrence. German confronts Derek.
07/08/2013
S1 • E8Hit The FloorFast Break
07/15/2013
S1 • E9Hit The FloorBenched
Kyle hooks up with a fan who might have ulterior motives. Olivia advises Ahsha to reveal more of herself to battle Jelena. Ahsha catches Sloane in a compromising position. Raquel takes on Jesse. Terrence plans to surprise Jelena
07/22/2013
S1 • E10Hit The FloorTurnover
Oscar forces Olivia to handle a public relations nightmare. A surprising personnel change takes place within the Devils Organization.
07/29/2013
S2 • E1Hit The FloorGame Changer
All-Star Ahsha heats things up with Derek, and clashes with both Jelena and new boss Sloane. Pete's thrown by the arrival of estranged wife Lionel, and the Devils break ground on their new arena.
01/02/2015
S2 • E2Hit The FloorPassing
Ahsha and Derek struggle to keep their relationship a secret. Meanwhile, Sloane's investigation into Oscar intensifies, German and Derek square off, Pete and Raquel go public, and Zero sets his sights on Jelena.
01/02/2015
S2 • E3Hit The FloorBehind The Back
Sloane's investigation takes a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Jelena gets new ammunition on Ahsha, Terrence makes a big decision, Jude and Zero conspire, and Lionel's true motives for coming to Devils Arena are revealed.
01/02/2015
S2 • E4Hit The FloorFull-Court Press
Ahsha's spot with the Devil Girls is in jeopardy, with help coming from an unlikely source. Jelena's caught by her own moves, Kyle and Beau near the finish line, and Sloane's investigation suffers a setback.
01/02/2015
S2 • E5Hit The FloorShattered Glass
A storm hits as Jelena and Kyle are confronted by unwelcome visitors from their pasts. Ahsha is confronted by what it really means to be Derek Roman's girlfriend. And Sloane enlists a new ally.
01/02/2015
S2 • E6Hit The FloorBlow Out
Jelena targets Sloane. Pete and Lionel grow closer. A surprise kiss stirs up old feelings. Derek and Terrence reach their breaking point. Ahsha takes a very big fall.
01/02/2015
S2 • E7Hit The FloorIsolation
Jelena exploits Sloane's absence, and gets an ultimatum from Zero. Ahsha and Derek struggle with the aftermath of Derek's Roast. Kyle is the recipient of a one of a kind gift. And Raquel reveals a shocking secret to Sloane.
01/02/2015
