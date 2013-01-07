Hit The Floor
Blow Out
Season 2 E 6 • 01/02/2015
Jelena targets Sloane. Pete and Lionel grow closer. A surprise kiss stirs up old feelings. Derek and Terrence reach their breaking point. Ahsha takes a very big fall.
S1 • E6Hit The FloorLights Out
The power goes out at Devils Arena before a game leaving Ahsha trapped in an elevator with Derek. Pete confides a secret to Raquel and is shocked by Sloan once again. Jelena comes face to face with someone from her past.
07/01/2013
41:42
S1 • E7Hit The FloorMoving Screens
Ahsha's becoming a star on the rise. Olivia is furious when Kyle engages in non-sanctioned Devil Girl behavior. Jesse throws Raquel a curve ball. Jelena learns a distrubing piece of news about Terrence. German confronts Derek.
07/08/2013
41:40
S1 • E8Hit The FloorFast Break
Olivia sidelines Jelena, allowing Ahsha an opportunity to shine. German and Ahsha fight over their relationship while Derek reveals his true feelings. Sloane learns a shocking secret about the Devils Organization.
07/15/2013
41:46
S1 • E9Hit The FloorBenched
Kyle hooks up with a fan who might have ulterior motives. Olivia advises Ahsha to reveal more of herself to battle Jelena. Ahsha catches Sloane in a compromising position. Raquel takes on Jesse. Terrence plans to surprise Jelena
07/22/2013
41:47
S1 • E10Hit The FloorTurnover
Oscar forces Olivia to handle a public relations nightmare. A surprising personnel change takes place within the Devils Organization.
07/29/2013
41:43
S2 • E1Hit The FloorGame Changer
All-Star Ahsha heats things up with Derek, and clashes with both Jelena and new boss Sloane. Pete's thrown by the arrival of estranged wife Lionel, and the Devils break ground on their new arena.
01/02/2015
40:51
S2 • E2Hit The FloorPassing
Ahsha and Derek struggle to keep their relationship a secret. Meanwhile, Sloane's investigation into Oscar intensifies, German and Derek square off, Pete and Raquel go public, and Zero sets his sights on Jelena.
01/02/2015
41:37
S2 • E3Hit The FloorBehind The Back
Sloane's investigation takes a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Jelena gets new ammunition on Ahsha, Terrence makes a big decision, Jude and Zero conspire, and Lionel's true motives for coming to Devils Arena are revealed.
01/02/2015
41:46
S2 • E4Hit The FloorFull-Court Press
Ahsha's spot with the Devil Girls is in jeopardy, with help coming from an unlikely source. Jelena's caught by her own moves, Kyle and Beau near the finish line, and Sloane's investigation suffers a setback.
01/02/2015
41:37
S2 • E5Hit The FloorShattered Glass
A storm hits as Jelena and Kyle are confronted by unwelcome visitors from their pasts. Ahsha is confronted by what it really means to be Derek Roman's girlfriend. And Sloane enlists a new ally.
01/02/2015
41:08
S2 • E6Hit The FloorBlow Out
01/02/2015
41:44
S2 • E7Hit The FloorIsolation
Jelena exploits Sloane's absence, and gets an ultimatum from Zero. Ahsha and Derek struggle with the aftermath of Derek's Roast. Kyle is the recipient of a one of a kind gift. And Raquel reveals a shocking secret to Sloane.
01/02/2015
40:40
S2 • E8Hit The FloorPlaying Dirty
Sloane and Raquel's investigation of Oscar hits a nasty roadblock. A vengeful Ahsha targets Jelena, Lionel and Pete's relationship takes an unexpected turn, and a shocking kiss turns someone's life upside down.
01/02/2015
41:44
S2 • E9Hit The FloorUnguarded
Ahsha, Jude, Jelena and Pete all face the aftermath of their actions. Sloane is blown away by something she's been waiting to hear. Kyle gets tied deeper to Oscar. And Derek, Terrence and Zero are exposed in more ways than one.
01/02/2015
41:39
S2 • E10Hit The FloorSteal
Jelena makes a surprising decision. Ahsha gets the opportunity of a lifetime. Lionel's worst nightmare comes true. Sloane exacts some revenge, then makes a shocking discovery.
01/02/2015
41:44
S2 • E11Hit The FloorSudden Death
The Devil Girls invade enemy territory. German and Ahsha grow closer. Jelena plays a dangerous game. Lionel and Sloane have it out. Derek confronts Jude. Kyle is encouraged to betray a friend. Oscar drops a bomb.
01/02/2015
41:35
S2 • E12Hit The FloorWinner Takes All
The Devils make a final push for the title, and the police make a shocking arrest. As the noose tightens around the five red envelope holders, bonds are tested before Olivia's murderer is revealed.
01/02/2015
41:35
S3 • E1Hit The FloorPower Play
The Devils prepare for their Championship Ring Ceremony; the Devil Girls hold auditions; Ahsha finds comfort with German; the new boss makes power moves which have repercussions for Sloane, Pete, Jelena and Terrence.
07/04/2018
40:46
S3 • E2Hit The FloorBlocked
Jelena is forced to play nice with Vanessa; German must answer to Ahsha; Sloane prepares to testify; Zero gets jealous.
07/04/2018
40:21
S3 • E3Hit The FloorFake Out
Jelena and Terrence throw a masquerade party; Jude and Zero's relationship takes a turn; Kyle is surprised; Derek's deal causes issues for German; Oscar targets Sloane.
07/04/2018
