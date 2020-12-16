Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
MEGA
Season 2 E 6 • 06/30/2021

As Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E21
Being a Good Citizen

Leah and Jeremy try to figure out why Sandra suddenly lost interest in her boyfriend, and Mr. Brown doesn’t like any of the nursing applicants.
12/16/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E22
To Trust or Not to Trust

Vinny, Cora and Mr. Brown get the home ready for the grand opening, and Leah and Jeremy consider snooping to figure out what happened between Sandra and Lindor.
12/23/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E23
A Fight for Honor

Vinny spreads infidelity rumors about Leah around the house, and Jeremy lands in hot water after confronting Lindor's father over the threatening texts he sent to Sandra.
12/30/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E24
A Dangerous Situation

Cora tries to convince Mr. Brown to pay for Jeremy's bail, Vinny alludes to the sheriff's shady past, and Sandra reveals a secret about Lindor.
01/06/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E25
The Dirty Denial

The future of the living facility is up in the air following Jeremy's altercation with the sheriff, Leah and Cora try to get answers, and a phone call shakes up the house.
01/13/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E1
Bail Buns

Everyone tries to figure out a way to get Jeremy out of jail, and Sandra plots to run away with her boyfriend.
05/25/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E2
Best-Laid Plans

Jeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.
06/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E3
If the Cape Fits

When Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E4
The Triangle

Vinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.
06/15/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E5
Bait and Snitch

The crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E6
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E7
Driving Miss Crazy

Philip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E8
Funny Bidness

Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E9
Who Are You to Judge?

When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S2 • E10
YOLO

Jeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.
10/19/2021
