Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

The TriangleSeason 2 E 4 • 06/15/2021
Vinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E19The Brown Bomber
Mr. Brown does a video livestream to drum up business, and Sandra's boyfriend comes to dinner.
12/02/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E20Open for Business
Mr. Brown's livestream leads to increased interest in the Pleasant Days Living Facility, and Leah and Jeremy grow concerned about Lindor's homelife.
12/09/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E21Being a Good Citizen
Leah and Jeremy try to figure out why Sandra suddenly lost interest in her boyfriend, and Mr. Brown doesn’t like any of the nursing applicants.
12/16/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E22To Trust or Not to Trust
Vinny, Cora and Mr. Brown get the home ready for the grand opening, and Leah and Jeremy consider snooping to figure out what happened between Sandra and Lindor.
12/23/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E23A Fight for Honor
Vinny spreads infidelity rumors about Leah around the house, and Jeremy lands in hot water after confronting Lindor's father over the threatening texts he sent to Sandra.
12/30/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E24A Dangerous Situation
Cora tries to convince Mr. Brown to pay for Jeremy's bail, Vinny alludes to the sheriff's shady past, and Sandra reveals a secret about Lindor.
01/06/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E25The Dirty Denial
The future of the living facility is up in the air following Jeremy's altercation with the sheriff, Leah and Cora try to get answers, and a phone call shakes up the house.
01/13/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E1Bail Buns
Everyone tries to figure out a way to get Jeremy out of jail, and Sandra plots to run away with her boyfriend.
05/25/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E2Best-Laid Plans
Jeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.
06/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E3If the Cape Fits
When Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E4The Triangle
Vinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.
06/15/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E5Bait and Snitch
The crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E6MEGA
As Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E7Driving Miss Crazy
Philip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E8Funny Bidness
Efe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS2 • E9Who Are You to Judge?
When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.
10/12/2021
