Being a Boy
Season 3 E 5 • 07/07/2021
Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E17
Addicted
Fatima helps Zac after his arrest, Sabrina spends more time with Jacobi, Preston catches Danni by surprise when he invites a guest to dinner, and Andi faces a life-changing decision.
02/24/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E18
When It's Midnight
Karen catches Andi in a lie, Fatima confronts Hayden, Aaron defends Gary to Karen, Sabrina tries to fend off a frisky Jacobi, Danni opens up to Preston, and Maurice comes home to a shock.
03/03/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E19
Severing All Ties
Andi calls on Gary to free her from a tight situation, Zac and Fatima try to define their relationship, Karen asks Danni and Sabrina for help, and Maurice tells Sabrina about Calvin's guest.
03/10/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E20
Catch Fade
Unexpected visitors put Andi in a dangerous situation, Maurice tries to clear the air with Calvin and Sabrina, and Zac confronts Karen about her allegations.
03/17/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E21
Where the Heart Is
Karen's actions jeopardize her future with Aaron, Zac contemplates an offer, the ladies confront Andi about her relationship with Gary, and Fatima learns the truth.
03/24/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E22
In the Shadows
Karen and Fatima's worlds collide, Danni and Preston try to get on the same page, Sabrina's night is interrupted, and Andi and Gary have a terrifying encounter.
03/31/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E1
When You're Confused
Andi faces a life-threatening situation, Fatima tries to move on, Karen sees a different side of Aaron, Zac feels conflicted, and Calvin wants to know the truth.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E2
Acting Normal
Aaron suggests he and Karen spend some time apart, Andi agrees to help out a friend of Gary's, Calvin gets bad news about his finances from Maurice, and Danni gets an unexpected phone call.
06/16/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E3
The Gift of Goodbye
Zac contemplates a lucrative offer, Calvin clashes with Jacobi, and the girls are caught by surprise during a photo shoot for Andi.
06/23/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E4
Just a Talk
Karen walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E6
The Chase
Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E7
Protecting Myself
Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E8
Little White Lies
Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E9
Complicated Situations
Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E10
Run Tell That
Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E11
Unlock It
Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
08/19/2021
