Tyler Perry's Sistas
Unknow Caller
Season 3 E 15 • 11/03/2021
Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
S3 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasBeing a Boy
Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
S3 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasThe Chase
Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
S3 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasProtecting Myself
Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
S3 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasLittle White Lies
Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
S3 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasComplicated Situations
Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
S3 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasRun Tell That
Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
S3 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasUnlock It
Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
S3 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasThe Dollar Store
Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
S3 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasWater Under the Bridge
Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
S3 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasOne Word Answers
Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
S3 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasAt Seven
Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
S3 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasBurning Taboo
Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
S3 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasFrom a Woman
Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
S3 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasThe Wild Card
An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
S3 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasWe Got Time
Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
S3 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasCurve Balls
Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
S3 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasA Woman's Work
A girls' night out leads to bizarre bedfellows the next morning, Zac struggles with the pressure when Hayden gets on his case, and a revelation drives a wedge between Maurice and Sabrina.
12/22/2021
S4 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasA Brick Wall
Danni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.
01/05/2022
Full Ep
41:16
S4 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasStill Waters Run Deep
Andi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.
01/12/2022
