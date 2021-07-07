Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unknow Caller

Season 3 E 15 • 11/03/2021

Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
42:39
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Being a Boy

Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
Full Ep
42:38
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Chase

Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
42:35
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Protecting Myself

Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
Full Ep
42:37
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Little White Lies

Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
Full Ep
42:41
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Complicated Situations

Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Full Ep
42:37
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Run Tell That

Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Full Ep
42:41
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Unlock It

Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Full Ep
42:34
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Dollar Store

Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Water Under the Bridge

Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
42:35
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
One Word Answers

Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
42:38
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Unknow Caller

Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
42:34
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
At Seven

Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
Full Ep
42:28
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Burning Taboo

Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
From a Woman

Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Wild Card

An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
We Got Time

Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
42:24
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Curve Balls

Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
Full Ep
42:36
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Woman's Work

A girls' night out leads to bizarre bedfellows the next morning, Zac struggles with the pressure when Hayden gets on his case, and a revelation drives a wedge between Maurice and Sabrina.
12/22/2021
Full Ep
41:13

S4 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Brick Wall

Danni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.
01/05/2022
Full Ep
41:16
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Still Waters Run Deep

Andi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.
01/12/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pleasantries

Danni realizes she's not quite over Preston, Zac comes to Fatima with questions about the parking garage stunt, and an awkward talk during a date leads to problems for Sabrina and Calvin.
01/19/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 Trailer

Being drama-free is just an illusion when Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 premieres on Monday at 8/7c on VH1.
11/12/2024
Trailer
00:30

Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 Trailer

Being drama-free is just an illusion when Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 premieres on November 18 at 8/7c on VH1.
11/01/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024