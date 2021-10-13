Tyler Perry's Sistas
- Latest Episode42:34Sign in to Watch
S3 • E12
The Dollar StoreMaurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.10/13/2021
- 41:52Sign in to Watch
S3
The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show EditionTyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.08/19/2021
- 42:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E11
Unlock ItGary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.08/18/2021
- 42:37Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Run Tell ThatZac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.08/11/2021
- 42:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Complicated SituationsGary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.08/04/2021
- 42:37Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Little White LiesSabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.07/28/2021
- 42:35Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Protecting MyselfMaurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.07/21/2021
- 42:38Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
The ChaseThings heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.07/14/2021
- 42:39Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Being a BoyAndi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.07/07/2021
- 42:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Just a TalkKaren walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.06/30/2021