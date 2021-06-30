Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E4
Just a Talk

Karen walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E5
Being a Boy

Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E6
The Chase

Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E7
Protecting Myself

Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E8
Little White Lies

Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E9
Complicated Situations

Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E10
Run Tell That

Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E11
Unlock It

Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3
The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition

Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
08/19/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E12
The Dollar Store

Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E13
Water Under the Bridge

Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E14
One-Word Answers

Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
