Tyler Perry's Sistas

Water Under the BridgeSeason 3 E 13 • 10/20/2021
Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E4Just a Talk
Karen walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E5Being a Boy
Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E6The Chase
Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E7Protecting Myself
Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E8Little White Lies
Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E9Complicated Situations
Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E10Run Tell That
Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E11Unlock It
Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
08/19/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E12The Dollar Store
Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
