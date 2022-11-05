Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Hashtag Help

Season 9 E 18 • 11/30/2022

Ella enlists Lisa to create a viral campaign for the church's help center, and Calvin gives Curtis some pointers for launching his Sauce Boss brand.

21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E8
A Payne-Ful Interview

Calvin and Ella help Curtis prepare for an interview to promote his BBQ sauce on one of Atlanta's hottest shows, and Malik learns about Lisa's responsibilities while taking care of MaLisa.
05/11/2022
21:28
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E9
Woman to Woman

Malik educates C.J. and Lisa about criminal justice reform, and Miranda and Laura clash over a gift for Christian and their distinct roles in his life.
05/18/2022
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E10
It Was All a Dream

Calvin sends flirty texts to Miranda after a raucous night out with his friends, and C.J. gives Malik an important lesson about marriage and fatherhood.
05/25/2022
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E11
Payneful Pain

Curtis shows Ella how much he appreciates her by recreating their first date and planning a sweet surprise for their anniversary, and Laura takes offense to Calvin's constant teasing.
10/12/2022
21:24
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E12
Going to the Chapel and Not Getting Married

Curtis's scheming and reluctance to spend money on his and Ella's vow renewal ceremony has Ella reconsidering her recommitment.
10/19/2022
21:28
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E13
Unwelcomed Neighbors

Curtis draws the family into his web of paranoia when he spots unusual activity at the vacant house across the street, and Laura questions Calvin's financial generosity towards Miranda.
10/26/2022
21:27
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E14
Cracked Nest Egg

Calvin injures his foot at the church's run-down help center, and Curtis and Ella argue about using their retirement funds to update the building.
11/02/2022
21:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E15
The Paranoid and the Private

Curtis panics when he discovers a prized possession missing from his food truck, and Miranda’s idea to send Christian to a private school leaves Calvin conflicted.
11/09/2022
21:32
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E16
Of Mice and Men

When a mouse turns up in the house and disturbs Ella's peace, Curtis explores extermination methods and turns the house into a war zone, plus Malik lands a new job at a medical dispensary.
11/16/2022
21:32
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E17
Insecurity System

Miranda helps Ella feng shui her living room, Malik lets Laura test-drive a drone from the fire department, and Calvin helps C.J. install a security system with audio-visual capabilities.
11/23/2022
21:33
