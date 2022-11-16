Tyler Perry's House of Payne
One-Legged Funeral Director
Season 10 E 4 • 04/12/2023
Calvin suspects one of the main characters in Miranda's novel is based on him, and Curtis encourages Christian to be more physical on the soccer field.
Full Ep
21:32
S9 • E16Tyler Perry's House of PayneOf Mice and Men
When a mouse turns up in the house and disturbs Ella's peace, Curtis explores extermination methods and turns the house into a war zone, plus Malik lands a new job at a medical dispensary.
11/16/2022
Full Ep
21:32
S9 • E17Tyler Perry's House of PayneInsecurity System
Miranda helps Ella feng shui her living room, Malik lets Laura test-drive a drone from the fire department, and Calvin helps C.J. install a security system with audio-visual capabilities.
11/23/2022
Full Ep
21:33
S9 • E18Tyler Perry's House of PayneHashtag Help
Ella enlists Lisa to create a viral campaign for the church's help center, and Calvin gives Curtis some pointers for launching his Sauce Boss brand.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
21:30
S9 • E19Tyler Perry's House of PayneMr. Bills
Curtis regrets his overreaction to Ella's spending habits when she starts cutting back on luxuries like delicious food and premium channels, and C.J. dives into the world of cryptocurrency.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:30
S9 • E20Tyler Perry's House of PayneCoco Parenting
C.J. faces insecurity when Janine's new out-of-town job changes the roles at home, and Calvin and Miranda re-evaluate their parenting when Christian is suspended for repeated bullying.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:31
S9 • E21Tyler Perry's House of PayneSo Nice to Meat You
Curtis becomes suspicious when Glo presents him with an overly generous apology gift, while Calvin's friend Peanut thinks he may have found his sugar mama.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
21:30
S9 • E22Tyler Perry's House of PaynePayneful Patriarch
Malik's promising new business opportunity leads to a complex political argument with C.J., and Curtis's dispute with bossy neighbor Glo over an HOA violation has shocking consequences.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E1Tyler Perry's House of PayneLike New Money
After narrowly surviving the truck explosion, Curtis becomes convinced someone is out to get him, and Miranda helps Calvin get to the root of Junior's bad behavior at school.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E2Tyler Perry's House of PayneJust Payne Trippin'
Jazmine's family is skeptical when she starts picking up habits and ideas from her young, free-thinking college professor, and Calvin and Miranda face a serious coparenting dilemma.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E3Tyler Perry's House of PayneLes Sexy Sauce
Curtis and Floyd swing into action to track down the thief who's been bootlegging Curtis's special homemade sauce, and Ella and Miranda help Malik and Lisa through a romantic rough patch.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E4Tyler Perry's House of PayneOne-Legged Funeral Director
Calvin suspects one of the main characters in Miranda's novel is based on him, and Curtis encourages Christian to be more physical on the soccer field.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E5Tyler Perry's House of PayneForget Me Not
The family sees a different side of Curtis when he loses his memory, and C.J. goes too far in helping the twins with their science project.
04/19/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E6Tyler Perry's House of PayneEncouragement
Janine helps C.J. get into a healthy lifestyle after he fails a physical aptitude test at work, and dinner with Laura's parents goes downhill fast when Calvin's past comes to light.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E7Tyler Perry's House of PayneBalancing Payne
Two partnerships are put to the test when Laura fears she isn't a priority in Calvin's life and Floyd feels excluded by Curtis's independent plans for a new food truck and menu.
05/03/2023
