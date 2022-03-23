Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E1
What's in a Payne Name

Malik and Lisa can't agree on a name for their newborn baby, C.J. worries about Janine as reports of a plane incident come in, and Calvin offers relationship advice to Malik.
03/23/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E2
Major Payne

As the pressure mounts for Lisa to choose her college classes, she envisions what her future would be like down different career paths.
03/30/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E3
Bag Men

After Curtis starts a new family food truck business, his chief of operations Lisa is upset to learn that Malik is receiving a higher wage despite having a subordinate role.
04/06/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E4
H.O. Hate

Curtis sets his sights on retaliation when the new HOA president threatens to shut down the grand opening of his food truck.
04/13/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E5
Meme, Myself and I

CJ discovers more than he wants to know when he attempts to bond with his kids via social media, and fame goes to Curtis's head when his comical rants turn him into a viral sensation.
04/20/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E6
Good Will Nothing

Ella talks Curtis into writing his will after the sudden passing of a friend, and when the rest of the family realizes a potential inheritance is in play, they all start sucking up.
04/27/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E7
Payne-Ting

Calvin and Malik question everything they know about love and fidelity when they unearth Ella's old diary and find her passionate love poems addressed to someone other than Curtis.
05/04/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E8
A Payne-Ful Interview

Calvin and Ella help Curtis prepare for an interview to promote his BBQ sauce on one of Atlanta's hottest shows, and Malik learns about Lisa's responsibilities while taking care of MaLisa.
05/11/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E9
Woman to Woman

Malik educates C.J. and Lisa about criminal justice reform, and Miranda and Laura clash over a gift for Christian and their distinct roles in his life.
05/18/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E10
It Was All a Dream

Calvin sends flirty texts to Miranda after a raucous night out with his friends, and C.J. gives Malik an important lesson about marriage and fatherhood.
05/25/2022
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S9 • E11
Payneful Pain

Curtis shows Ella how much he appreciates her by recreating their first date and planning a sweet surprise for their anniversary, and Laura takes offense to Calvin's constant teasing.
10/12/2022
