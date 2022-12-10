Tyler Perry's House of Payne
So Nice to Meat You
Season 9 E 21 • 12/21/2022
Curtis becomes suspicious when Glo presents him with an overly generous apology gift, while Calvin's friend Peanut thinks he may have found his sugar mama.
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E11Payneful Pain
Curtis shows Ella how much he appreciates her by recreating their first date and planning a sweet surprise for their anniversary, and Laura takes offense to Calvin's constant teasing.
10/12/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E12Going to the Chapel and Not Getting Married
Curtis's scheming and reluctance to spend money on his and Ella's vow renewal ceremony has Ella reconsidering her recommitment.
10/19/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E13Unwelcomed Neighbors
Curtis draws the family into his web of paranoia when he spots unusual activity at the vacant house across the street, and Laura questions Calvin's financial generosity towards Miranda.
10/26/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E14Cracked Nest Egg
Calvin injures his foot at the church's run-down help center, and Curtis and Ella argue about using their retirement funds to update the building.
11/02/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E15The Paranoid and the Private
Curtis panics when he discovers a prized possession missing from his food truck, and Miranda’s idea to send Christian to a private school leaves Calvin conflicted.
11/09/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E16Of Mice and Men
When a mouse turns up in the house and disturbs Ella's peace, Curtis explores extermination methods and turns the house into a war zone, plus Malik lands a new job at a medical dispensary.
11/16/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E17Insecurity System
Miranda helps Ella feng shui her living room, Malik lets Laura test-drive a drone from the fire department, and Calvin helps C.J. install a security system with audio-visual capabilities.
11/23/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E18Hashtag Help
Ella enlists Lisa to create a viral campaign for the church's help center, and Calvin gives Curtis some pointers for launching his Sauce Boss brand.
11/30/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E19Mr. Bills
Curtis regrets his overreaction to Ella's spending habits when she starts cutting back on luxuries like delicious food and premium channels, and C.J. dives into the world of cryptocurrency.
12/07/2022
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E20Coco Parenting
C.J. faces insecurity when Janine's new out-of-town job changes the roles at home, and Calvin and Miranda reevaluate their parenting when Christian is suspended for repeated bullying.
12/14/2022
