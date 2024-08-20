Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Breakup To Makeup
Season 11 E 12 • 11/26/2024
When Miranda helps Calvin take care of a sick Christian, Calvin has a big realization.
S11 • E2Tyler Perry's House Of PayneAdjust Your Crown, Sis
When Ella sponsors the membership of the new wife of a longtime dea-con into her social club, Incomparable Crowns, she begins to suspect something may be going on behind closed doors in the new marriage.
08/20/2024
S11 • E3Tyler Perry's House Of PayneNo Bueno
Jazmine reminds a forgetful C.J. about his first wedding anniversary. Curtis and Ella bring over a cake called “No Bueno” to celebrate, only to learn there is no celebration to be had. Elsewhere, Calvin prepares to attend Pookie’s wedding solo. Laura su
08/27/2024
S11 • E4Tyler Perry's House Of PayneFailure To Succeed
Malik is thrilled when he lands an interview with a councilman he idolizes, but he finds out that getting the job is only half the battle. Curtis fails a health inspection forcing him to modify his barbecue recipe to disastrous results.
09/03/2024
S11 • E5Tyler Perry's House Of PayneLove Yourz
A concerned Calvin enlists his quirky friends Pookie and Peanut to help his struggling son, Calvin Jr., with math.
09/10/2024
S11 • E6Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Chicken Or The Egg
In the middle of a city-wide egg shortage, Curtis searches for reasonably priced eggs. Meanwhile, Lisa attempts to gain professional work experience by going to work with the Paynes.
09/17/2024
S11 • E7Tyler Perry's House Of PayneI Wanna Dance With Somebody
When Calvin Jr.’s mom can’t take him to the Mother-Son dance, Miranda and Laura compete to be her replacement.
09/24/2024
S11 • E8Tyler Perry's House Of PayneA Payneful Father’s Day
Ella organizes the women to plan a special Father’s Day for the men in their lives. Meanwhile, Floyd and Glo have their first argument as a couple.
10/01/2024
S11 • E9Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHut-Hut Psyche
Calvin wants Calvin Jr. to play football, but Ella thinks football is too dangerous and pushes him to play tennis instead.
10/08/2024
S11 • E10Tyler Perry's House Of PayneFinal Answer
Jazmine gets caught up in a cheating scandal at school and Curtis enlists the help of a vlogger to promote his food truck.
10/22/2024
S11 • E11Tyler Perry's House Of PayneAll Hands On Deck
Curtis calls on his family to help work the food truck. Malik is charged with creating a smear campaign and has a big decision to make.
11/19/2024
S11 • E12 Tyler Perry's House Of Payne Breakup To Makeup
When Miranda helps Calvin take care of a sick Christian, Calvin has a big realization.
11/26/2024
S11 • E13Tyler Perry's House Of PayneIf It Ain’t Broke
Calvin and Jr. deal with the consequences of their big fight, and Miranda has to step in. CJ and Janine try to use some of the techniques they learned in couple’s counseling as they put together a complicated entertainment center.
12/03/2024
S11 • E14Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse Of Funk
Calvin and Laura try to teach the boys to clean up after themselves. Ella meets with the head deacon to discuss a tense situation, but she does not get the response she expected when she brings up some serious concerns.
12/10/2024
S11 • E15Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBarracuda Pool
Curtis and Floyd go on a popular TV show where they pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors, but their nonstop arguing puts their prospective deals in jeopardy.
12/17/2024
S11 • E16Tyler Perry's House Of PaynePaynefully Moving On
Ella has become conflicted with the politics of her church and has to make a big decision. Floyd worries that his past behavior might get him canceled and hurt his business. Malik, C.J. and Janine take a look into the past.
12/17/2024
S11 • E17Tyler Perry's House Of PayneTricks No Treats
Curtis surprises Ella with a gift that brings unexpected results, and Calvin struggles with whether he and Laura are ready to walk down the aisle.
03/25/2025
S11 • E18Tyler Perry's House Of PayneLove at First Swipe
C.J. and Janine receive marital advice from an unlikely source, and Peanut seeks help with his newfound online lover.
04/01/2025
S11 • E19Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Cards
Calvin finds himself in the middle of a feud he wants no part of, and Jazmine, discouraged about her career path, learns she has more time than she thinks to plan her life.
04/08/2025
S11 • E20Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Incomparable Ella
Ella and her social club band together to help a friend in a dangerous situation, and Jazmine takes her future into her own hands when her reputation becomes wrongfully tarnished.
04/15/2025
S11 • E21Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouston, We've Got a Problem
Calvin struggles with Tracie's decision to relocate Calvin Jr. to Houston, and Malik hosts an impromptu election night watch party with a nervous Councilman Dustman.
04/22/2025
