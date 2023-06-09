Tyler Perry's House of Payne
A Payneful Father's Day
Season 11 E 8 • 10/01/2024
Ella organizes the women to plan a special Father's Day for the men in their lives, and Floyd and Glo have their first argument as a couple.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E20Tyler Perry's House of PayneRun Them Pockets
C.J.'s poker night gets heated, and Malik and Ella don't see eye to eye on bringing legalized gambling to Georgia.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E21Tyler Perry's House of PayneDouble Trouble
With aspirations of becoming firefighters, Pookie and Peanut ask C.J. to mentor them as aspiring firefighters, and Curtis is not happy about Floyd's new love interest.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E22Tyler Perry's House of PayneTrue Measures
Calvin questions his parenting skills when Junior acts out, C.J. panics when Jazmine considers dropping out of college, and Laura suspects Calvin isn't being faithful.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S11 • E1Tyler Perry's House of PaynePiece By Piece
The family discusses Junior's behavior, Curtis and Floyd attempt to get publicity for their BBQ sauce brand, and Calvin tries to figure out why Laura ended their engagement.
08/13/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E2Tyler Perry's House of PayneAdjust Your Crown, Sis
When Ella welcomes a deacon's wife into her social club, she suspects something is wrong in their marriage, and C.J. sets his sights on getting the twins into a high-profile charter school.
08/20/2024
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E3Tyler Perry's House of PayneNo Bueno
C.J. and Janine's lowkey plans for their anniversary celebration confuse the family, and Calvin gets a surprising visit before Pookie's wedding.
08/27/2024
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E4Tyler Perry's House of PayneFailure to Succeed
Malik lands a dream job interview with a councilman he idolizes, but getting the job is only half the battle, and a failed health inspection forces Curtis to modify his barbeque recipe.
09/03/2024
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E5Tyler Perry's House of PayneLove Yourz
A concerned Calvin enlists Pookie and Peanut to help a struggling Calvin Jr. with math, and Malik panics after inviting his boss over for dinner.
09/10/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E6Tyler Perry's House of PayneThe Chicken or the Egg
Curtis searches for reasonably priced eggs during a city-wide egg shortage, and Lisa attempts to gain professional experience by working for the Paynes.
09/17/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E7Tyler Perry's House of PayneI Wanna Dance with Somebody
When Calvin Jr.'s mom can't take him to the mother-son dance, Miranda and Laura compete to be her replacement, and Curtis scrambles when he has to babysit without Ella.
09/24/2024
