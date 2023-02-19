America in Black
March on Washington 60 Years Later
Season 1 E 7 • 08/28/2023
Activists discuss sexism in the Civil Rights Movement, George Raveling explains how he got the original "I Have a Dream" transcript, and Rep. Justin Pearson shares his hopes for the future.
S1 • E1America in BlackWar on Black History, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Rap Lyrics on Trial
Marc Lamont Hill investigates the critical race theory bans in U.S. schools, Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her Hollywood career, and Roy Wood Jr. has a money-saving approach to police reform.
02/19/2023
S1 • E2America in BlackMichael B. Jordan, Tangled Beauty and Living Single
Michael B. Jordan talks about his journey to directing "Creed III," supporters of the CROWN Act break down hair discrimination, and single Black people ponder the validity of marriage.
03/05/2023
S1 • E3America in BlackLL Cool J, Black Land Reparations and The Shade Room
LL Cool J discusses his longevity in hip hop, reparations activists explore the process of reclaiming stolen land, and The Shade Room founder Angie Nwandu ponders her media company's future.
04/02/2023
S1 • E4America in BlackTaraji P. Henson, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer
Taraji P. Henson discusses the mental health issues affecting Black women, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer talk about their movie "Praise This," and Roy Wood Jr. celebrates TV's best moms.
05/07/2023
S1 • E5America in BlackLife and Limb, Gabrielle Union and Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Dr. Foluso Fakorede discusses unnecessary amputations for Black Americans, Gabrielle Union talks about her life-changing trips to Africa, and Henry Louis Gates Jr. shares his life story.
06/04/2023
S1 • E6America in BlackMaternal Mortality, T.D. Jakes, Kehinde Wiley and Afrobeats
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses racial disparities in maternal health, Bishop T.D. Jakes talks about uplifting Black families, and Kehinde Wiley discusses his portrait paintings.
07/03/2023
