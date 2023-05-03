America in Black
HBCUs, DEI, Patti LaBelle, Tina Knowles
Season 2 E 5 • 05/07/2024
Michelle Miller reports on funding at HBCUs, Ed Gordon investigates efforts to eliminate DEI programs, Marc Lamont Hill sits down with Patti LaBelle, and Tina Knowles talks motherhood.
S1 • E2America in BlackMichael B. Jordan, Tangled Beauty and Living Single
Michael B. Jordan talks about his journey to directing "Creed III," supporters of the CROWN Act break down hair discrimination, and single Black people ponder the validity of marriage.
03/05/2023
S1 • E3America in BlackLL Cool J, Black Land Reparations and The Shade Room
LL Cool J discusses his longevity in hip hop, reparations activists explore the process of reclaiming stolen land, and The Shade Room founder Angie Nwandu ponders her media company's future.
04/02/2023
S1 • E4America in BlackTaraji P. Henson, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer
Taraji P. Henson discusses the mental health issues affecting Black women, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer talk about their movie "Praise This," and Roy Wood Jr. celebrates TV's best moms.
05/07/2023
S1 • E5America in BlackLife and Limb, Gabrielle Union and Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Dr. Foluso Fakorede discusses unnecessary amputations for Black Americans, Gabrielle Union talks about her life-changing trips to Africa, and Henry Louis Gates Jr. shares his life story.
06/04/2023
S1 • E6America in BlackMaternal Mortality, T.D. Jakes, Kehinde Wiley and Afrobeats
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses racial disparities in maternal health, Bishop T.D. Jakes talks about uplifting Black families, and Kehinde Wiley discusses his portrait paintings.
07/03/2023
S1 • E7America in BlackMarch on Washington 60 Years Later
Activists discuss sexism in the Civil Rights Movement, George Raveling explains how he got the original "I Have a Dream" transcript, and Rep. Justin Pearson shares his hopes for the future.
08/28/2023
S2 • E1America in BlackAva DuVernay, Las Vegas Raiders President and Black Love
Ava DuVernay discusses her career and her film "Origin," the stars of "Zatima" reveal the secrets to lasting love, and Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan shares her story.
02/06/2024
S2 • E2America in BlackVictoria Monét, Keith Lee, Wes Moore
Singer Victoria Monét talks success and motherhood, social media food reviewer Keith Lee shares his story, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore opens up about his groundbreaking political career.
02/20/2024
S2 • E3America in BlackKemba's Story, Sistas Cast, Black Voters
Ed Gordon reports on the remarkable life story of Kemba Smith, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses the show's success and sisterhood on set, and Georgia's Black voters speak up.
03/05/2024
S2 • E4America in BlackMissing Black Women and Girls, Regina King, Investment Legends
Jericka Duncan spotlights the crisis of missing Black women and girls, Regina King talks about portraying Shirley Chisolm, and investment bankers Eddie Brown and John Rogers are profiled.
04/02/2024
