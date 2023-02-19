America in Black
Taraji P. Henson, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer
Season 1 E 4 • 05/07/2023
Taraji P. Henson discusses the mental health issues affecting Black women, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer talk about their movie "Praise This," and Roy Wood Jr. celebrates TV's best moms.
Full Ep
40:26
S1 • E1America in BlackWar on Black History, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Rap Lyrics on Trial
Marc Lamont Hill investigates the critical race theory bans in U.S. schools, Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her Hollywood career, and Roy Wood Jr. has a money-saving approach to police reform.
02/19/2023
Full Ep
40:28
S1 • E2America in BlackMichael B. Jordan, Tangled Beauty and Living Single
Michael B. Jordan talks about his journey to directing "Creed III," supporters of the CROWN Act break down hair discrimination, and single Black people ponder the validity of marriage.
03/05/2023
Full Ep
40:11
S1 • E3America in BlackLL Cool J, Black Land Reparations and The Shade Room
LL Cool J discusses his longevity in hip hop, reparations activists explore the process of reclaiming stolen land, and The Shade Room founder Angie Nwandu ponders her media company's future.
04/02/2023
