America in Black

Taraji P. Henson, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer

Season 1 E 4 • 05/07/2023

Taraji P. Henson discusses the mental health issues affecting Black women, Chlöe Bailey and Will Packer talk about their movie "Praise This," and Roy Wood Jr. celebrates TV's best moms.

S1 • E1
America in Black
War on Black History, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Rap Lyrics on Trial

Marc Lamont Hill investigates the critical race theory bans in U.S. schools, Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her Hollywood career, and Roy Wood Jr. has a money-saving approach to police reform.
02/19/2023
Full Ep
40:28
S1 • E2
America in Black
Michael B. Jordan, Tangled Beauty and Living Single

Michael B. Jordan talks about his journey to directing "Creed III," supporters of the CROWN Act break down hair discrimination, and single Black people ponder the validity of marriage.
03/05/2023
Full Ep
40:11
S1 • E3
America in Black
LL Cool J, Black Land Reparations and The Shade Room

LL Cool J discusses his longevity in hip hop, reparations activists explore the process of reclaiming stolen land, and The Shade Room founder Angie Nwandu ponders her media company's future.
04/02/2023
Full Ep
40:34
S1 • E4
America in Black
