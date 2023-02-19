America in Black
Michael B. Jordan, Tangled Beauty and Living Single
Season 1 E 2 • 03/05/2023
Michael B. Jordan talks about his journey to directing "Creed III," supporters of the CROWN Act break down hair discrimination, and single Black people ponder the validity of marriage.
America in BlackS1 • E1War on Black History, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Rap Lyrics on Trial
Marc Lamont Hill investigates the critical race theory bans in U.S. schools, Sheryl Lee Ralph reflects on her Hollywood career, and Roy Wood Jr. has a money-saving approach to police reform.
02/19/2023
America in BlackS1 • E3LL Cool J, Black Land Reparations and The Shade Room
LL Cool J discusses his longevity in hip hop, reparations activists explore the process of reclaiming stolen land, and The Shade Room founder Angie Nwandu ponders her media company's future.
04/02/2023
