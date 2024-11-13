Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tectonic Shifts
Season 8 E 15 • 01/22/2025
Gary struggles to remember what happened to him, Karen and Andi receive unexpected visitors, and Sabrina and Rich are given devastating news.
S8 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasWounded Eros
Andi becomes entangled in intense confrontations surrounding Gary, Karen's business faces potential danger, and Sabrina tries to counsel Danni through her frustrations with Tony.
11/13/2024
S8 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasWeb of Deceit
Danni and Tony lay their cards on the table in public as Rich expresses his discontent with Sabrina's half-truths, and Marie Willis makes demands of Karen and Pam after coming to their aid.
11/20/2024
S8 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasGame Recognizes Game
Robin and Fatima face off at work, leaving Fatima in a vulnerable position, Andi is forced into an all-too-familiar situation involving Gary, and Rich and Sabrina hash out their differences.
11/27/2024
S8 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasAppearances
Andi's loyalty is questioned following Gary's recovery, Karen and Danni confront their views on love and past relationship struggles, and Zac and Fatima team up for a covert mission.
12/04/2024
S8 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasMissing Pieces
Penelope reveals a disturbing secret to Jordan, Zac uncovers information that could point to a new suspect in Gary's stabbing, and Maurice grows exasperated with Sabrina's baby talk.
12/11/2024
S8 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasForget Me Not
Gary's unexpected appearance creates tension among Andi, Robin and Hudson, and after a touching moment with Zac, Karen seeks assistance from her rival to support her business endeavors.
12/18/2024
S8 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasBreathe
Andi goes back to work despite Robin's protestations and is met with a surprise decision by the firm's partners, and Karen sets coparenting boundaries with Zac.
12/18/2024
S8 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasPull the Trigger
While Danni and Karen face critical situations, Andi discovers Robin's hidden obsession, and news of Gary's attacker spreads quickly.
01/01/2025
S8 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasAftershocks
The ladies reel from the news of an arrest made regarding Gary's stabbing, Sabrina helps Danni with her issues, and Karen has a surprising moment of intimacy.
01/08/2025
S8 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasKnock Knock
Danni confides in an old friend about the chaos in her life, Fatima collects evidence on Hayden, Andi questions Robin's motives, and Gary brings a new suspect to the forefront.
01/15/2025
