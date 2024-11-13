Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tectonic Shifts

Season 8 E 15 • 01/22/2025

Gary struggles to remember what happened to him, Karen and Andi receive unexpected visitors, and Sabrina and Rich are given devastating news.

Full Ep
42:30
S8 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Wounded Eros

Andi becomes entangled in intense confrontations surrounding Gary, Karen's business faces potential danger, and Sabrina tries to counsel Danni through her frustrations with Tony.
11/13/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Web of Deceit

Danni and Tony lay their cards on the table in public as Rich expresses his discontent with Sabrina's half-truths, and Marie Willis makes demands of Karen and Pam after coming to their aid.
11/20/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S8 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Game Recognizes Game

Robin and Fatima face off at work, leaving Fatima in a vulnerable position, Andi is forced into an all-too-familiar situation involving Gary, and Rich and Sabrina hash out their differences.
11/27/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Appearances

Andi's loyalty is questioned following Gary's recovery, Karen and Danni confront their views on love and past relationship struggles, and Zac and Fatima team up for a covert mission.
12/04/2024
Full Ep
42:37
S8 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Missing Pieces

Penelope reveals a disturbing secret to Jordan, Zac uncovers information that could point to a new suspect in Gary's stabbing, and Maurice grows exasperated with Sabrina's baby talk.
12/11/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Forget Me Not

Gary's unexpected appearance creates tension among Andi, Robin and Hudson, and after a touching moment with Zac, Karen seeks assistance from her rival to support her business endeavors.
12/18/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Breathe

Andi goes back to work despite Robin's protestations and is met with a surprise decision by the firm's partners, and Karen sets coparenting boundaries with Zac.
12/18/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S8 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pull the Trigger

While Danni and Karen face critical situations, Andi discovers Robin's hidden obsession, and news of Gary's attacker spreads quickly.
01/01/2025
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Aftershocks

The ladies reel from the news of an arrest made regarding Gary's stabbing, Sabrina helps Danni with her issues, and Karen has a surprising moment of intimacy.
01/08/2025
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Knock Knock

Danni confides in an old friend about the chaos in her life, Fatima collects evidence on Hayden, Andi questions Robin's motives, and Gary brings a new suspect to the forefront.
01/15/2025
Full Ep
42:29
