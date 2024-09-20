Tyler Perry's Sistas

Appearances

Season 8 E 8 • 12/04/2024

Andi's loyalty is questioned following Gary's recovery, Karen and Danni confront their views on love and past relationship struggles, and Zac and Fatima team up for a covert mission.

12:00
S7 • E101
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatal Entanglement

Witness the intense and deadly love triangle between Aaron, Karen and Fawn in this compilation.
09/20/2024
10:09
S7 • E102
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Aaron vs. Zac

Witness the intense feud between Aaron and Zac as tensions rise in this compilation of their heated exchanges and showdowns.
09/25/2024
12:02
S7 • E103
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Friends Forever

Step into the world of Danni, Andi, Fatima, Karen and Sabrina's close sista circle, where their enduring bond shines through life's ups and downs with work, men, health and much more.
10/04/2024
42:29

S8 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Dead Man Walking

Andi, along with the rest of her close-knit sister circle and even a few enemies, has some explaining to do amid the fallout of Gary's brutal stabbing at his would-be wedding.
10/16/2024
42:29
S8 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tea Time

The sister circle deals with the aftermath of the attack on Gary as they try to return to a semblance of normalcy, and Zac and Fatima decide to take the investigation into their own hands.
10/23/2024
42:29
S8 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Up Close and Personal

Andi's confession to her friends raises suspicions about her involvement in Gary's stabbing, and Fatima struggles with a power shift at the office.
10/30/2024
42:30
S8 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Showin' Out

Andi's attempt to see Gary is thwarted by Hudson, Tony's surprise for Danni leads to a blowup between them at work, and an old rival returns to stir up trouble for Sabrina and Maurice.
11/06/2024
42:30
S8 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Wounded Eros

Andi becomes entangled in intense confrontations surrounding Gary, Karen's business faces potential danger, and Sabrina tries to counsel Danni through her frustrations with Tony.
11/13/2024
42:29
S8 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Web of Deceit

Danni and Tony lay their cards on the table in public as Rich expresses his discontent with Sabrina's half-truths, and Marie Willis makes demands of Karen and Pam after coming to their aid.
11/20/2024
42:30
S8 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Game Recognizes Game

Robin and Fatima face off at work, leaving Fatima in a vulnerable position, Andi is forced into an all-too-familiar situation involving Gary, and Rich and Sabrina hash out their differences.
11/27/2024
42:29
S8 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
12/04/2024
