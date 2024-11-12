Tyler Perry's Sistas
Knuckin' and Buckin'
Season 8 E 19 • 02/19/2025
Andi confronts Robin and the partners with Marie Willis's help, Tony is shocked by Sabrina's major decision, and Fatima's visit with Tamara has brutal repercussions.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
42:37
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasMissing Pieces
Penelope reveals a disturbing secret to Jordan, Zac uncovers information that could point to a new suspect in Gary's stabbing, and Maurice grows exasperated with Sabrina's baby talk.
12/11/2024
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasForget Me Not
Gary's unexpected appearance creates tension among Andi, Robin and Hudson, and after a touching moment with Zac, Karen seeks assistance from her rival to support her business endeavors.
12/18/2024
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasBreathe
Andi goes back to work despite Robin's protestations and is met with a surprise decision by the firm's partners, and Karen sets coparenting boundaries with Zac.
12/18/2024
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasPull the Trigger
While Danni and Karen face critical situations, Andi discovers Robin's hidden obsession, and news of Gary's attacker spreads quickly.
01/01/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasAftershocks
The ladies reel from the news of an arrest made regarding Gary's stabbing, Sabrina helps Danni with her issues, and Karen has a surprising moment of intimacy.
01/08/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasKnock Knock
Danni confides in an old friend about the chaos in her life, Fatima collects evidence on Hayden, Andi questions Robin's motives, and Gary brings a new suspect to the forefront.
01/15/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasTectonic Shifts
Gary struggles to remember what happened to him, Karen and Andi receive unexpected visitors, and Sabrina and Rich are given devastating news.
01/22/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasChoose You
Agent Josh Watt threatens Zac and Fatima, Rich grows jealous of Damany, and Marie Willis confronts the Sister's Circle about their questionable decisions.
01/29/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasCall Me by His Name
Andi agrees to meet with Jordan, Sabrina and Rich work through a misunderstanding, Danni escalates a fight with a coworker, and Fatima and Zac decide how to satisfy Agent Watt's demands.
02/05/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasWar to Roses
Andi and Jordan determine the future of their relationship, Danni receives grave news about her job, and Hayden handles an issue driven by his hidden truths.
02/12/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasKnuckin' and Buckin'
Andi confronts Robin and the partners with Marie Willis's help, Tony is shocked by Sabrina's major decision, and Fatima's visit with Tamara has brutal repercussions.
02/19/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024