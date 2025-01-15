Tyler Perry's Sistas

Do No Harm

Season 9 E 2 • 07/23/2025

Karen's suffering is ignored by a dismissive doctor, and desperation sets in as the women search for a doctor who cares.

S8 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Knock Knock

Danni confides in an old friend about the chaos in her life, Fatima collects evidence on Hayden, Andi questions Robin's motives, and Gary brings a new suspect to the forefront.
01/15/2025
S8 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tectonic Shifts

Gary struggles to remember what happened to him, Karen and Andi receive unexpected visitors, and Sabrina and Rich are given devastating news.
01/22/2025
S8 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Choose You

Agent Josh Watt threatens Zac and Fatima, Rich grows jealous of Damany, and Marie Willis confronts the Sister's Circle about their questionable decisions.
01/29/2025
S8 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Call Me by His Name

Andi agrees to meet with Jordan, Sabrina and Rich work through a misunderstanding, Danni escalates a fight with a coworker, and Fatima and Zac decide how to satisfy Agent Watt's demands.
02/05/2025
S8 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
War to Roses

Andi and Jordan determine the future of their relationship, Danni receives grave news about her job, and Hayden handles an issue driven by his hidden truths.
02/12/2025
S8 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Knuckin' and Buckin'

Andi confronts Robin and the partners with Marie Willis's help, Tony is shocked by Sabrina's major decision, and Fatima's visit with Tamara has brutal repercussions.
02/19/2025
S8 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Boss Lady

Hayden humbles himself and wishes Andi well as she embarks on her journey, and Sabrina has an unpleasant run-in with Tony when she questions him about a misunderstanding with Danni.
02/26/2025
S8 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
London Bridges

The ladies find themselves at a crossroads, Andi is shocked to learn Robin is once again planning to leave town, and Sabrina receives a blast from the past.
03/05/2025
S8 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Before You Walk Out of My Life

Sabrina gets closure from an old flame, Andi must decide if she wants to make it work with Robin before he walks out of her life, and Gary's investigation comes to a head.
03/12/2025
S9 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
No Time to Wait

Zac and Andi try to regroup after Hudson's shocking act, a furious Sabrina confronts Rich, and a city-wide blackout adds further complications as Karen's labor turns dangerous.
07/16/2025
