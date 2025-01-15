Tyler Perry's Sistas
Do No Harm
Season 9 E 2 • 07/23/2025
Karen's suffering is ignored by a dismissive doctor, and desperation sets in as the women search for a doctor who cares.
S8 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasKnock Knock
Danni confides in an old friend about the chaos in her life, Fatima collects evidence on Hayden, Andi questions Robin's motives, and Gary brings a new suspect to the forefront.
01/15/2025
S8 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasTectonic Shifts
Gary struggles to remember what happened to him, Karen and Andi receive unexpected visitors, and Sabrina and Rich are given devastating news.
01/22/2025
S8 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasChoose You
Agent Josh Watt threatens Zac and Fatima, Rich grows jealous of Damany, and Marie Willis confronts the Sister's Circle about their questionable decisions.
01/29/2025
S8 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasCall Me by His Name
Andi agrees to meet with Jordan, Sabrina and Rich work through a misunderstanding, Danni escalates a fight with a coworker, and Fatima and Zac decide how to satisfy Agent Watt's demands.
02/05/2025
S8 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasWar to Roses
Andi and Jordan determine the future of their relationship, Danni receives grave news about her job, and Hayden handles an issue driven by his hidden truths.
02/12/2025
S8 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasKnuckin' and Buckin'
Andi confronts Robin and the partners with Marie Willis's help, Tony is shocked by Sabrina's major decision, and Fatima's visit with Tamara has brutal repercussions.
02/19/2025
S8 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBoss Lady
Hayden humbles himself and wishes Andi well as she embarks on her journey, and Sabrina has an unpleasant run-in with Tony when she questions him about a misunderstanding with Danni.
02/26/2025
S8 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasLondon Bridges
The ladies find themselves at a crossroads, Andi is shocked to learn Robin is once again planning to leave town, and Sabrina receives a blast from the past.
03/05/2025
S8 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasBefore You Walk Out of My Life
Sabrina gets closure from an old flame, Andi must decide if she wants to make it work with Robin before he walks out of her life, and Gary's investigation comes to a head.
03/12/2025
S9 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasNo Time to Wait
Zac and Andi try to regroup after Hudson's shocking act, a furious Sabrina confronts Rich, and a city-wide blackout adds further complications as Karen's labor turns dangerous.
07/16/2025
