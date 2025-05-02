Tyler Perry's Sistas
Heavy Is the Crown
Season 9 E 5 • 08/13/2025
Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles, Andi digs into a grave case, Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Danni, Fatima and Zac face unexpected turns that test their limits.
S8 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasCall Me by His Name
Andi agrees to meet with Jordan, Sabrina and Rich work through a misunderstanding, Danni escalates a fight with a coworker, and Fatima and Zac decide how to satisfy Agent Watt's demands.
02/05/2025
S8 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasWar to Roses
Andi and Jordan determine the future of their relationship, Danni receives grave news about her job, and Hayden handles an issue driven by his hidden truths.
02/12/2025
S8 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasKnuckin' and Buckin'
Andi confronts Robin and the partners with Marie Willis's help, Tony is shocked by Sabrina's major decision, and Fatima's visit with Tamara has brutal repercussions.
02/19/2025
S8 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBoss Lady
Hayden humbles himself and wishes Andi well as she embarks on her journey, and Sabrina has an unpleasant run-in with Tony when she questions him about a misunderstanding with Danni.
02/26/2025
S8 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasLondon Bridges
The ladies find themselves at a crossroads, Andi is shocked to learn Robin is once again planning to leave town, and Sabrina receives a blast from the past.
03/05/2025
S8 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasBefore You Walk Out of My Life
Sabrina gets closure from an old flame, Andi must decide if she wants to make it work with Robin before he walks out of her life, and Gary's investigation comes to a head.
03/12/2025
S9 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasNo Time to Wait
Zac and Andi try to regroup after Hudson's shocking act, a furious Sabrina confronts Rich, and a city-wide blackout adds further complications as Karen's labor turns dangerous.
07/16/2025
S9 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasDo No Harm
Karen's suffering is ignored by a dismissive doctor, and desperation sets in as the women search for a doctor who cares.
07/23/2025
S9 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasHaving Faith
Zac, Aaron and the ladies lean on one another for support as Karen's life hangs in the balance, and Danni chastises Rich after Sabrina reveals his betrayal.
07/30/2025
S9 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasOne Is the Loneliest Number
A grieving Karen refuses any kind of comfort despite her loved ones' best efforts to help, Aaron and Fatima reach out to Zac, and Tony makes a big decision about his future.
08/06/2025
