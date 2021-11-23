Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Bag MenSeason 9 E 3 • 04/06/2022
After Curtis starts a new family food truck business, his chief of operations Lisa is upset to learn that Malik is receiving a higher wage despite having a subordinate role.
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E15Stop, Shop and Roll
Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E16Paynefully Honest
Calvin and Miranda struggle to navigate coparenting with Laura in the picture, and Ella plans an intimate night to reconnect with Curtis.
11/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E17Wondering Prince
C.J.'s excited about his high school reunion, but his Prince versus Stevie Wonder debate with Floyd and Calvin may cost him his caterer, and Lisa teaches Miranda how to navigate dating apps.
12/07/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E18A Little Discipline
Miranda flies off the handle when she learns Laura disciplined Christian, and Malik is conflicted when he suspects his prospective employer is racist.
12/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E19A Payneful Compromise
Calvin, C.J. and Ella join forces to help Floyd get in better shape after finding out he is prediabetic, and Calvin grows increasingly frustrated with Miranda's frequent visits.
12/21/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E20Fine Wine
Calvin assures his skeptical family he's ready to give up his playboy ways and settle down for good with Laura, but an encounter with a beautiful realtor tests his resolve.
01/04/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E21The First Day
C.J. obsesses over being in tip-top shape for his first day back at work, and Miranda's request for more child support interferes with Calvin's and Laura's extravagant wedding plans.
01/11/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E22Payneful Suffering
In preparation for Janine's early return home, Lisa insists on making a special dinner to impress her, Curtis and Ella catch wind of damaging family drama, and C.J. receives unexpected news.
01/18/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E1What's in a Payne Name
Malik and Lisa can't agree on a name for their newborn baby, C.J. worries about Janine as reports of a plane incident come in, and Calvin offers relationship advice to Malik.
03/23/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E2Major Payne
As the pressure mounts for Lisa to choose her college classes, she envisions what her future would be like down different career paths.
03/30/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E3Bag Men
After Curtis starts a new family food truck business, his chief of operations Lisa is upset to learn that Malik is receiving a higher wage despite having a subordinate role.
04/06/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E4H.O. Hate
Curtis sets his sights on retaliation when the new HOA president threatens to shut down the grand opening of his food truck.
04/13/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E5Meme, Myself and I
CJ discovers more than he wants to know when he attempts to bond with his kids via social media, and fame goes to Curtis's head when his comical rants turn him into a viral sensation.
04/20/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E6Good Will Nothing
Ella talks Curtis into writing his will after the sudden passing of a friend, and when the rest of the family realizes a potential inheritance is in play, they all start sucking up.
04/27/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E7Payne-Ting
Calvin and Malik question everything they know about love and fidelity when they unearth Ella's old diary and find her passionate love poems addressed to someone other than Curtis.
05/04/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E8A Payne-Ful Interview
Calvin and Ella help Curtis prepare for an interview to promote his BBQ sauce on one of Atlanta's hottest shows, and Malik learns about Lisa's responsibilities while taking care of MaLisa.
05/11/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS9 • E9Woman to Woman
Malik educates C.J. and Lisa about criminal justice reform, and Miranda and Laura clash over a gift for Christian and their distinct roles in his life.
05/18/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:00
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
About Her BusinessBlack Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022