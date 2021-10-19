Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Dutiful Wife
Season 3 E 12 • 01/11/2022

Bobby and Max come to Lilly's aid, Victoria has a tense lunch with the second lady, Nancy tries to stop Barry from making a big mistake, and the vice president calls a press conference.

Watching

Full Ep
42:31

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E2
Off-Limits

Bobby, Max and Blakely attempt to access the White House computer system, Hunter demands Ellie ignore her official duties, and Victoria tries to coerce Allan into an act of violence.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
42:31

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E3
The Mole

Priscilla calls on a powerful, secret ally when Victoria attempts to fire her, Blakely grows increasingly paranoid, Jason feels betrayed by Allan, and Barry reaches out to Sharon.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E4
In Need Of Protection

Victoria follows through on her threat to Allan, Sam suspects Priscilla is in the intelligence community, Dale is wary when Kyle pays him a visit, and Donald resist the president's orders.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
42:35
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E5
Behind Closed Doors

Bobby devises a plan to rescue Max, Kyle is assigned to watch over Jason, Ellie ends things with Hunter, Donald visits Dale in the hospital, and Hunter invites Sharon to the White House.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E6
A Family Matter

Victoria and Hunter respond to a family emergency, Dale fears for his life, Richard and Barry confide in Sam, Alonzo bears a difficult assignment, and Kyle goes on a mission for Hunter.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E7
Ho Patrol

Sharon tries to escape from Kyle, Bobby searches the White House for Max, Lilly accidentally raises her husband's suspicions, and Jason finally pushes Alonzo past his breaking point.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E8
One Rule

The president makes Sharon a salacious offer, Donald discovers a major security breach, and Bobby and Max discover a powerful new ally.
11/30/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E9
Glove Up

Allan balks at Victoria's demands, Sharon goes to Richard for help, Barry gets a shock, the vice president reveals his plan to Max and Bobby, and Donald and Kyle press Lilly for answers.
12/07/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E10
Checkmate

Kyle takes extreme measures to get information from Lilly, Allan has suspicions about Ellie's death, Jason makes a troubling confession, and the vice president demands a meeting with Hunter.
12/14/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E11
The Children

Hunter and Victoria exercise control over Jason by any means necessary, Lilly is close to breaking as she's held captive, and Sam comes forward with concerning news about the vice president.
12/21/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E12
The Dutiful Wife

Bobby and Max come to Lilly's aid, Victoria has a tense lunch with the second lady, Nancy tries to stop Barry from making a big mistake, and the vice president calls a press conference.
01/11/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E13
Tragic Monologues

Hunter tries to scare the vice president into silence, Victoria struggles to react appropriately to Jason's act of self-harm, and Max seeks vengeance against Kyle.
01/18/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E14
The Command Performance

Victoria revels in the aftermath of her press conference, Barry accuses his father of withholding information, the vice president's confidence is shaken, and Kareem goes to the authorities.
01/25/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E15
Wicked

Hunter concocts a plan to take out all his enemies in one fell swoop, Barry grows impatient with the FBI's investigation into the Rakudushi, and Allan sneaks a gun into the West Wing.
02/01/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club

Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Bruh Heats Up

Lady trouble leads to big consequences for John, Tom, Bill and Mike as they struggle to balance their careers and their love lives on Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c.
02/01/2022
Trailer
00:30

They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing

A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08

The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back

After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, streaming February 10 on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

53rd NAACP Image Awards
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence

Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022