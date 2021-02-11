Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The Command PerformanceSeason 3 E 14 • 01/25/2022
Victoria revels in the aftermath of her press conference, Barry accuses his father of withholding information, the vice president's confidence is shaken, and Kareem goes to the authorities.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E4In Need Of Protection
Victoria follows through on her threat to Allan, Sam suspects Priscilla is in the intelligence community, Dale is wary when Kyle pays him a visit, and Donald resist the president's orders.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E5Behind Closed Doors
Bobby devises a plan to rescue Max, Kyle is assigned to watch over Jason, Ellie ends things with Hunter, Donald visits Dale in the hospital, and Hunter invites Sharon to the White House.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E6A Family Matter
Victoria and Hunter respond to a family emergency, Dale fears for his life, Richard and Barry confide in Sam, Alonzo bears a difficult assignment, and Kyle goes on a mission for Hunter.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E7Ho Patrol
Sharon tries to escape from Kyle, Bobby searches the White House for Max, Lilly accidentally raises her husband's suspicions, and Jason finally pushes Alonzo past his breaking point.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E8One Rule
The president makes Sharon a salacious offer, Donald discovers a major security breach, and Bobby and Max discover a powerful new ally.
11/30/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E9Glove Up
Allan balks at Victoria's demands, Sharon goes to Richard for help, Barry gets a shock, the vice president reveals his plan to Max and Bobby, and Donald and Kyle press Lilly for answers.
12/07/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E10Checkmate
Kyle takes extreme measures to get information from Lilly, Allan has suspicions about Ellie's death, Jason makes a troubling confession, and the vice president demands a meeting with Hunter.
12/14/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E11The Children
Hunter and Victoria exercise control over Jason by any means necessary, Lilly is close to breaking as she's held captive, and Sam comes forward with concerning news about the vice president.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E12The Dutiful Wife
Bobby and Max come to Lilly's aid, Victoria has a tense lunch with the second lady, Nancy tries to stop Barry from making a big mistake, and the vice president calls a press conference.
01/11/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E13Tragic Monologues
Hunter tries to scare the vice president into silence, Victoria struggles to react appropriately to Jason's act of self-harm, and Max seeks vengeance against Kyle.
01/18/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E14The Command Performance
01/25/2022
