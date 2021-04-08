Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
In Need Of ProtectionSeason 3 E 4 • 11/02/2021
Victoria follows through on her threat to Allan, Sam suspects Priscilla is in the intelligence community, Dale is wary when Kyle pays him a visit, and Donald resist the president's orders.
Watching
Full Ep
42:34
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E16Familiar Faces
Victoria and Priscilla lay their cards on the table, Max calls on an old friend for help, Hunter takes a risk in order to impress Ellie, and Sharon and Dale visit Richard at the White House.
08/04/2021
Full Ep
42:36
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E17Body Parts
Hunter feels more powerful than ever after visiting the drone strike site, Dale leads Richard and Sharon to the Rakadushi compound, and Priscilla seeks relationship advice from Nancy.
08/10/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E18Misunderstood
Sharon is rushed to the hospital, Victoria's dad requests a meeting with her and Hunter, Lilly learns the truth about Bobby, Sam faces down Kyle, and Priscilla confides in a trusted friend.
08/18/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E19Nine Lives
Nancy and Richard try to figure out what happened to Barry, Sharon receives devastating news, Jason secretly follows a White House employee home, and Lilly confronts Bobby about the photos.
08/25/2021
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E20The Skies Have Eyes
Allan and Ellie figure out what to do with their intruder, Sam's affair pushes Priscilla to the edge, Ruth makes a secret plea to Barry's parents, and Hunter offers Sharon a private tour.
08/31/2021
Full Ep
43:02
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E21Powerful Hands
Priscilla struggles to control her emotions, Bobby plots to use Lilly's shopping excursion with Victoria to make a bold play, and Hunter and Ellie's relationship takes an unexpected turn.
09/07/2021
Full Ep
42:18
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E22Doomsday
Priscilla finally speaks her mind, Kyle gets an unpleasant assignment, Barry devises a desperate plan to get Callie back, and Hunter and Victoria are summoned to her father's deathbed.
09/15/2021
Full Ep
42:53
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E1An Eye for an Eye
Hunter seeks retribution against someone close to him after the attempt on his life, Jason harasses a Secret Service agent, and Sharon tries to figure out what happened to Dale.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E2Off-Limits
Bobby, Max and Blakely attempt to access the White House computer system, Hunter demands Ellie ignore her official duties, and Victoria tries to coerce Allan into an act of violence.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E3The Mole
Priscilla calls on a powerful, secret ally when Victoria attempts to fire her, Blakely grows increasingly paranoid, Jason feels betrayed by Allan, and Barry reaches out to Sharon.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E4In Need Of Protection
Victoria follows through on her threat to Allan, Sam suspects Priscilla is in the intelligence community, Dale is wary when Kyle pays him a visit, and Donald resist the president's orders.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
42:35
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E5Behind Closed Doors
Bobby devises a plan to rescue Max, Kyle is assigned to watch over Jason, Ellie ends things with Hunter, Donald visits Dale in the hospital, and Hunter invites Sharon to the White House.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E6A Family Matter
Victoria and Hunter respond to a family emergency, Dale fears for his life, Richard and Barry confide in Sam, Alonzo bears a difficult assignment, and Kyle goes on a mission for Hunter.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E7Ho Patrol
Sharon tries to escape from Kyle, Bobby searches the White House for Max, Lilly accidentally raises her husband's suspicions, and Jason finally pushes Alonzo past his breaking point.
11/23/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021