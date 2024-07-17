Tyler Perry's Sistas

Showin' Out

Season 8 E 4 • 11/06/2024

Andi's attempt to see Gary is thwarted by Hudson, Tony's surprise for Danni leads to a blowup between them at work, and an old rival returns to stir up trouble for Sabrina and Maurice.

S7 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
It Takes a Village

Jordan has trouble adjusting to Andi's absence, Damany offers Sabrina a surprising proposition, and Gary interrupts Karen's baby shower with a shocking announcement.
07/17/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Beautiful Liar

Andi puts on a brave face and lies to her friends about her relationship with Gary, Danni confronts Tony over a questionable text from his ex, and Hayden's tryst is exposed at work.
07/24/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S7 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Penultimate

Jordan and Fatima take turns confronting Gary on Andi's behalf, Pam sees Karen in a different light, Zac and Aaron bond over baby furniture, and Sabrina prepares to have her eggs harvested.
07/31/2024
Full Ep
42:31
S7 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Had It Coming

Andi's career completely changes at the same time that her life is thrown into turmoil, Rich and Sabrina consider the future, and the ladies come together to help Andi.
08/07/2024
Full Ep
12:00
S7 • E101
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatal Entanglement

Witness the intense and deadly love triangle between Aaron, Karen and Fawn in this compilation.
09/20/2024
Full Ep
10:09
S7 • E102
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Aaron vs. Zac

Witness the intense feud between Aaron and Zac as tensions rise in this compilation of their heated exchanges and showdowns.
09/25/2024
Full Ep
12:02
S7 • E103
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Friends Forever

Step into the world of Danni, Andi, Fatima, Karen and Sabrina's close sista circle, where their enduring bond shines through life's ups and downs with work, men, health and much more.
10/04/2024
Full Ep
42:37

S8 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Dead Man Walking

Andi, along with the rest of her close-knit sister circle and even a few enemies, has some explaining to do amid the fallout of Gary's brutal stabbing at his would-be wedding.
10/16/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tea Time

The sister circle deals with the aftermath of the attack on Gary as they try to return to a semblance of normalcy, and Zac and Fatima decide to take the investigation into their own hands.
10/23/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S8 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Up Close and Personal

Andi's confession to her friends raises suspicions about her involvement in Gary's stabbing, and Fatima struggles with a power shift at the office.
10/30/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S8 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Showin' Out

Andi's attempt to see Gary is thwarted by Hudson, Tony's surprise for Danni leads to a blowup between them at work, and an old rival returns to stir up trouble for Sabrina and Maurice.
11/06/2024
