Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tea Time
Season 8 E 2 • 10/23/2024
The sister circle deals with the aftermath of the attack on Gary as they try to return to a semblance of normalcy, and Zac and Fatima decide to take the investigation into their own hands.
S7 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasTaste of Freedom
Sabrina puts Rich on ice after his tactless questioning about her birth control, Fatima picks up on Hayden and Marie Willis's secret relationship, and Gary gives Andi a deadly ultimatum.
07/03/2024
S7 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasWhere Do Broken Hearts Go?
Gary forces Andi to make a heartbreaking decision, Sabrina meets someone new, Danni defends her behavior around Tony’s kids, and Karen finds solace with Danni and Zac.
07/10/2024
S7 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasIt Takes a Village
Jordan has trouble adjusting to Andi's absence, Damany offers Sabrina a surprising proposition, and Gary interrupts Karen's baby shower with a shocking announcement.
07/17/2024
S7 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBeautiful Liar
Andi puts on a brave face and lies to her friends about her relationship with Gary, Danni confronts Tony over a questionable text from his ex, and Hayden's tryst is exposed at work.
07/24/2024
S7 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasPenultimate
Jordan and Fatima take turns confronting Gary on Andi's behalf, Pam sees Karen in a different light, Zac and Aaron bond over baby furniture, and Sabrina prepares to have her eggs harvested.
07/31/2024
S7 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasHad It Coming
Andi's career completely changes at the same time that her life is thrown into turmoil, Rich and Sabrina consider the future, and the ladies come together to help Andi.
08/07/2024
S7 • E101Tyler Perry's SistasFatal Entanglement
Witness the intense and deadly love triangle between Aaron, Karen and Fawn in this compilation.
09/20/2024
S7 • E102Tyler Perry's SistasAaron vs. Zac
Witness the intense feud between Aaron and Zac as tensions rise in this compilation of their heated exchanges and showdowns.
09/25/2024
S7 • E103Tyler Perry's SistasFriends Forever
Step into the world of Danni, Andi, Fatima, Karen and Sabrina's close sista circle, where their enduring bond shines through life's ups and downs with work, men, health and much more.
10/04/2024
S8 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasDead Man Walking
Andi, along with the rest of her close-knit sister circle and even a few enemies, has some explaining to do amid the fallout of Gary's brutal stabbing at his would-be wedding.
10/16/2024
