Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatal Entanglement
Season 7 E 101
Witness the intense drama of a deadly love triangle in this captivating compilation featuring Aaron, Karen, & Faith.

S7 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasWho Can I Run To
Andi is presented with an offer to help take Gary down once and for all, and Danni and Fatima can't seem to keep Karen's big news to themselves.
06/05/2024
S7 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasAll for the D
Gary plants a seed in Jordan's head about Andi, Fatima struggles to balance law school and home life, and Karen confronts Danni about spreading her business.
06/12/2024
S7 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasLove Means Never Having to Say You're Sorry
Maurice has a surprising suggestion for Sabrina, Danni seeks advice on how to best apologize to Tony, and Andi gets the upper hand in her client competition with Hayden.
06/19/2024
S7 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasClose to You
Danni struggles to understand the dynamic between Tiffany and Tony, Sabrina attempts to plan a baby shower for Karen, and Jordan finds himself in harm's way.
06/26/2024
S7 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasTaste of Freedom
Sabrina puts Rich on ice after his tactless questioning about her birth control, Fatima picks up on Hayden and Marie Willis's secret relationship, and Gary gives Andi a deadly ultimatum.
07/03/2024
S7 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasWhere Do Broken Hearts Go?
Gary forces Andi to make a heartbreaking decision, Sabrina meets someone new, Danni defends her behavior around Tony’s kids, and Karen finds solace with Danni and Zac.
07/10/2024
S7 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasIt Takes a Village
Jordan has trouble adjusting to Andi's absence, Damany offers Sabrina a surprising proposition, and Gary interrupts Karen's baby shower with a shocking announcement.
07/17/2024
S7 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBeautiful Liar
Andi puts on a brave face and lies to her friends about her relationship with Gary, Danni confronts Tony over a questionable text from his ex, and Hayden's tryst is exposed at work.
07/24/2024
S7 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasPenultimate
Jordan and Fatima take turns confronting Gary on Andi's behalf, Pam sees Karen in a different light, Zac and Aaron bond over baby furniture, and Sabrina prepares to have her eggs harvested.
07/31/2024
S7 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasHad It Coming
Andi's career completely changes at the same time that her life is thrown into turmoil, Rich and Sabrina consider the future, and the ladies come together to help Andi.
08/07/2024
