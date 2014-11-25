Nellyville

Nellyville
S1 • E1
Nelly's Girls

Rapper Cornell Haynes a.k.a. Nelly is a single father raising four kids in St. Louis, including his late sister's two kids along with his own son and daughter.
11/25/2014
39:09
Nellyville
S1 • E2
Nelly's Promise

Nelly takes Shawn and Shad to the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta so they can get a feel for the industry, and later Shawn and Stink decide to visit their mom's grave.
11/30/2014
39:07
Nellyville
S1 • E3
Party Crasher

Nelly tries to convince Stink to go to college rather than become a model, so she visits Nana at school for inspiration, and Shantel decides to get bulldog Leo neutered.
12/02/2014
39:06
Nellyville
S1 • E4
Double Trouble

Shawn and Shad need to make money to fix a broken hard drive and recover their music tracks, while Nelly calls on friend T.I. to help him solve a double-booking problem.
12/09/2014
39:08
Nellyville
S1 • E5
Nelly in Hollywood

When Nelly takes the family to L.A. while he films Real Husbands of Hollywood, Shantel sets up Stink's first photo shoot, which may be too much for Nelly to handle.
12/16/2014
39:09
Nellyville
S1 • E6
Nelly's Bahama Mama

Nelly invites Shantel to join him in the Bahamas, where he is set to perform on a private island, while back at home, his crew steps in to make sure his kids are entertained.
12/23/2014
39:09
Nellyville
S1 • E7
License to Ride Wit Me

Nelly decides to take the written driver's test with Stink, and after lending her vocals to JGE Retro during a recording session, Nana realizes she has a passion for music.
12/30/2014
39:09
Nellyville
S1 • E8
The Graduates

Nelly gives a commencement speech for the first graduating class at E.I., while Shawn decides to commemorate his mother by having her image tattooed on his shoulder.
12/30/2014
39:08
Nellyville
S1 • E9
The Family Special

Rocsi Diaz hosts this recap episode with highlights from the show along with a no-holds-barred open forum with Nelly, Shantel, the kids and others from the cast of Nellyville.
01/20/2015
38:06
Nellyville
S1 • E10
We All We Got

Nelly rushes to his ailing grandmother's side, and JGE Retro plans a release party at the Pageant in St. Louis.
05/05/2015
39:09
Nellyville
S1 • E11
Steppin' to the Mic

As Nana comes home to see Shawn's performance, Shantel announces that Stink will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, and the family learns about Tre's girlfriend.
05/12/2015
39:08
Nellyville
S1 • E12
Stink Walks the Walk

When Stink gets cold feet about walking in a New York Fashion Week show, Nana flies to her side, while back in St. Louis, Nelly has a surprise for Tre on his 16th birthday.
05/19/2015
