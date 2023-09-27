Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

To the Left

Season 5 E 5 • 09/10/2024

Jeremy, Leah and the residents hatch a plan to make Phillip realize his worth and get out of his toxic relationship, and Anastasia lands a big audition that could help her get back on top.

S4 • E17
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Big Thanks Little Thanks

Sandra inherits the Thanksgiving tradition of making the turkey alone with no help, and Anastasia is devastated when a former costar passes away before they could mend their friendship.
09/27/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S4 • E18
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Super Senior

Phillip helps Anastasia get adjusted to campus life after she decides to go back to college, and Mr. Brown goes a sneaky route to win Pleasant Days' walk-a-thon for charity.
09/27/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S4 • E19
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
By Any Means Necessary

Jeremy becomes convinced that Phillip's girlfriend Chilecia is a good-luck charm at the poker table, and Reginald encourages the kids to have more faith in the U.S. political system.
09/27/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S4 • E20
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Love Grows Here

Leah and Jeremy put their trust to the test after letting Phillip go to a party with his friends, and Cora helps lead a facility-wide session on the importance of mental and physical health.
10/04/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S4 • E21
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Let the Church Say Amen

Cora's reputation is threatened when she runs for president of the local church, and The Pleasant Days squad bolsters their ability to protect themselves by taking a self-defense class.
10/04/2023
Full Ep
21:30
S4 • E22
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The White Flag

Phillip rebels when Jeremy and Leah take away his phone privileges, and Mr. Brown is inconsolable after his innocent text to Kimberly gets misinterpreted.
10/04/2023
Full Ep
21:28

S5 • E1
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Tough Love

When Phillip makes a shocking decision, Jeremy wonders if his tough love did more harm than good, and Mr. Brown turns to Anastasia to help make things right in his troubled love life.
08/14/2024
Full Ep
21:30
S5 • E2
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Ay-Bay-Bay

Leah wants to try for another baby, but Jeremy has major doubts, and when Mr. Brown babysits his girlfriend Kimberly's grandson, the youngster reveals himself to be a mischievous handful.
08/20/2024
Full Ep
21:30
S5 • E3
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
One Drop

When Efe's foundation offers free DNA tests, Karen participates and makes a shocking discovery, and Leah employs hunky handymen to spur Jeremy into action on his honey-do list.
08/27/2024
Full Ep
21:00
S5 • E4
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A Brown Baptism

Vinny wants to get saved after a nightmare, Mr. Brown does the baptizing, and Lindor is up to his neck with everyone's IT needs after he offers to help.
09/03/2024
Full Ep
21:30
