Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Ay-Bay-Bay
Season 5 E 2 • 08/20/2024
Leah wants to try for another baby, but Jeremy has major doubts, and when Mr. Brown babysits his girlfriend Kimberly's grandson, the youngster reveals himself to be a mischievous handful.
S4 • E14Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLights, Camera, Act Son
Mr. Brown and Efe team up to secretly film a reality show starring the unaware Pleasant Days residents, and Phillip has second thoughts about his part-time job at a fast food restaurant.
09/20/2023
S4 • E15Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFrench Miss
Mr. Brown attempts to impress a woman he thinks could be the future Mrs. Brown, but when his five-star dinner reservation falls through, he puts Phillip's culinary skills to the test.
09/20/2023
S4 • E16Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingGolden Oldie
Mr. Brown schemes for his girlfriend to compete against Anastasia in the Ms. Golden Oldie pageant, and Leah rejects the high-tech broom Jeremy buys her as an early birthday gift.
09/20/2023
S4 • E17Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBig Thanks Little Thanks
Sandra inherits the Thanksgiving tradition of making the turkey alone with no help, and Anastasia is devastated when a former costar passes away before they could mend their friendship.
09/27/2023
S4 • E18Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingSuper Senior
Phillip helps Anastasia get adjusted to campus life after she decides to go back to college, and Mr. Brown goes a sneaky route to win Pleasant Days' walk-a-thon for charity.
09/27/2023
S4 • E19Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBy Any Means Necessary
Jeremy becomes convinced that Phillip's girlfriend Chilecia is a good-luck charm at the poker table, and Reginald encourages the kids to have more faith in the U.S. political system.
09/27/2023
S4 • E20Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLove Grows Here
Leah and Jeremy put their trust to the test after letting Phillip go to a party with his friends, and Cora helps lead a facility-wide session on the importance of mental and physical health.
10/04/2023
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLet the Church Say Amen
Cora's reputation is threatened when she runs for president of the local church, and The Pleasant Days squad bolsters their ability to protect themselves by taking a self-defense class.
10/04/2023
S4 • E22Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe White Flag
Phillip rebels when Jeremy and Leah take away his phone privileges, and Mr. Brown is inconsolable after his innocent text to Kimberly gets misinterpreted.
10/04/2023
S5 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingTough Love
When Phillip makes a shocking decision, Jeremy wonders if his tough love did more harm than good, and Mr. Brown turns to Anastasia to help make things right in his troubled love life.
08/14/2024
