Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Roll Model
Season 5 E 9 • 10/08/2024
Vinny attempts to rehab his image and prove himself a worthy role model for Phillip by volunteering at church, and overprotective dad Mr. Brown recruits Anastasia to investigate Cora's date.
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLet the Church Say Amen
Cora's reputation is threatened when she runs for president of the local church, and The Pleasant Days squad bolsters their ability to protect themselves by taking a self-defense class.
10/04/2023
S4 • E22Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe White Flag
Phillip rebels when Jeremy and Leah take away his phone privileges, and Mr. Brown is inconsolable after his innocent text to Kimberly gets misinterpreted.
10/04/2023
S5 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingTough Love
When Phillip makes a shocking decision, Jeremy wonders if his tough love did more harm than good, and Mr. Brown turns to Anastasia to help make things right in his troubled love life.
08/14/2024
S5 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingAy-Bay-Bay
Leah wants to try for another baby, but Jeremy has major doubts, and when Mr. Brown babysits his girlfriend Kimberly's grandson, the youngster reveals himself to be a mischievous handful.
08/20/2024
S5 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingOne Drop
When Efe's foundation offers free DNA tests, Karen participates and makes a shocking discovery, and Leah employs hunky handymen to spur Jeremy into action on his honey-do list.
08/27/2024
S5 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingA Brown Baptism
Vinny wants to get saved after a nightmare, Mr. Brown does the baptizing, and Lindor is up to his neck with everyone's IT needs after he offers to help.
09/03/2024
S5 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingTo the Left
Jeremy, Leah and the residents hatch a plan to make Phillip realize his worth and get out of his toxic relationship, and Anastasia lands a big audition that could help her get back on top.
09/10/2024
S5 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDying for Love
Cora reconnects with her high school crush and gets is a surprising offered by his intentions, and Leah is concerned when Jeremy comes home late after spending time with his single friends.
09/17/2024
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDrippin' Jesus
Lindor tries to win back Sandra, who's distracted by college boys and environmentalism, and Mr. Brown and Phillip seem destined for stardom when they create a hit gospel rap song.
09/24/2024
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingForget Me Knot
Reginald shocks the Pleasant Days crew when he begins behaving in wildly uncharacteristic ways, prompting a concerned Leah to intervene, and Karen challenges Vinny to a cook-off.
10/01/2024
