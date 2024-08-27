Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Where's My Refund?
Season 5 E 13 • 12/03/2024
Jeremy and Leah don't see eye to eye on how to spend their unexpected but welcome tax refund check, and Anastasia and Vinny create a game to help Theodore study for science.
S5 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingOne Drop
When Efe's foundation offers free DNA tests, Karen participates and makes a shocking discovery, and Leah employs hunky handymen to spur Jeremy into action on his honey-do list.
08/27/2024
S5 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingA Brown Baptism
Vinny wants to get saved after a nightmare, Mr. Brown does the baptizing, and Lindor is up to his neck with everyone's IT needs after he offers to help.
09/03/2024
S5 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingTo the Left
Jeremy, Leah and the residents hatch a plan to make Phillip realize his worth and get out of his toxic relationship, and Anastasia lands a big audition that could help her get back on top.
09/10/2024
S5 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDying for Love
Cora reconnects with her high school crush and gets is a surprising offered by his intentions, and Leah is concerned when Jeremy comes home late after spending time with his single friends.
09/17/2024
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDrippin' Jesus
Lindor tries to win back Sandra, who's distracted by college boys and environmentalism, and Mr. Brown and Phillip seem destined for stardom when they create a hit gospel rap song.
09/24/2024
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingForget Me Knot
Reginald shocks the Pleasant Days crew when he begins behaving in wildly uncharacteristic ways, prompting a concerned Leah to intervene, and Karen challenges Vinny to a cook-off.
10/01/2024
S5 • E9Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRoll Model
Vinny attempts to rehab his image and prove himself a worthy role model for Phillip by volunteering at church, and overprotective dad Mr. Brown recruits Anastasia to investigate Cora's date.
10/08/2024
S5 • E10Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRed Handed
When Phillip gets caught watching porn, Jeremy's reaction causes a major rift with Leah, prompting Efe to step in as marriage counselor and facilitate an enlightening role-reversal exercise.
10/22/2024
S5 • E11Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingCancel Culture
Sandra's afraid to tell her parents she wants to switch her college major, and Anastasia's inexperience with social media threatens to ruin her Hollywood comeback.
11/19/2024
S5 • E12Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Spark
Sandra and Reginald spring into action when Anastasia's longtime actress rival fuels an online smear campaign against her, and Vinny befriends Anastasia's new beau for his own gain.
11/26/2024
