Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Golden Oldie
Season 4 E 16 • 09/20/2023
Mr. Brown schemes for his girlfriend to compete against Anastasia in the Ms. Golden Oldie pageant, and Leah rejects the high-tech broom Jeremy buys her as an early birthday gift.
S4 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDang, Leave Me Alone
Jeremy's mother ruffles feathers with her holier-than-thou attitude during a visit, and Leah helps Phillip pull a prank on Mr. Brown and Cora.
04/26/2023
S4 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingMaking a Pitstop
A Southern retired trucker plans to move into Pleasant Days, but his bigoted daughter tries to stop him from doing so.
05/03/2023
S4 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingAtrocious Hypnosis
A friendly disagreement results in Anastasia hypnotizing Mr. Brown into thinking he's a kung fu master, and the residents of Pleasant Days are shocked by Efe's new, much younger girlfriend.
05/10/2023
S4 • E9Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRich Ditch
The family's values are tested when Phillip begins dating a wealthy and generous young lady, and Efe, scrambling to pay his back taxes, is lured into a questionable new business.
05/17/2023
S4 • E10Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFinally, Father's Day
Jeremy and Mr. Brown feel underappreciated by Leah and Cora's lackluster efforts to celebrate Father's Day, and Jeremy struggles to accept that Leah makes more money than him.
05/24/2023
S4 • E11Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingOnce Was Lost
Mr. Brown donates the residents' unwanted items to charity, but he's left scrambling to find Cora's family heirloom when it goes missing.
09/13/2023
S4 • E12Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWe Got Your Back
Phillip stresses about inviting his girlfriend over for dinner, and his anxiety gets worse when his parents don't get along with her, and Efe worries about getting older.
09/13/2023
S4 • E13Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDrop Out Like It's Hot
Mr. Brown dives into the showbiz world in his new role as Anastasia's talent manager, and Sandra's parents are shocked when she admits she hates college and wants to drop out.
09/13/2023
S4 • E14Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLights, Camera, Act Son
Mr. Brown and Efe team up to secretly film a reality show starring the unaware Pleasant Days residents, and Phillip has second thoughts about his part-time job at a fast food restaurant.
09/20/2023
S4 • E15Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFrench Miss
Mr. Brown attempts to impress a woman he thinks could be the future Mrs. Brown, but when his five-star dinner reservation falls through, he puts Phillip's culinary skills to the test.
09/20/2023
S4 • E16Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingGolden Oldie
Mr. Brown schemes for his girlfriend to compete against Anastasia in the Ms. Golden Oldie pageant, and Leah rejects the high-tech broom Jeremy buys her as an early birthday gift.
09/20/2023
S4 • E17Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBig Thanks Little Thanks
Sandra inherits the Thanksgiving tradition of making the turkey alone with no help, and Anastasia is devastated when a former costar passes away before they could mend their friendship.
09/27/2023
S4 • E18Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingSuper Senior
Phillip helps Anastasia get adjusted to campus life after she decides to go back to college, and Mr. Brown goes a sneaky route to win Pleasant Days' walk-a-thon for charity.
09/27/2023
S4 • E19Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBy Any Means Necessary
Jeremy becomes convinced that Phillip's girlfriend Chilecia is a good-luck charm at the poker table, and Reginald encourages the kids to have more faith in the U.S. political system.
09/27/2023
S4 • E20Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLove Grows Here
Leah and Jeremy put their trust to the test after letting Phillip go to a party with his friends, and Cora helps lead a facility-wide session on the importance of mental and physical health.
10/04/2023
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingLet the Church Say Amen
Cora's reputation is threatened when she runs for president of the local church, and The Pleasant Days squad bolsters their ability to protect themselves by taking a self-defense class.
10/04/2023
