S3 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
We Got Time

An eye-opening conversation with Calvin causes Danni to view relationships differently, including her own.
12/08/2021
S3 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Curve Balls

Life altering revelations claim a former couple's infidelity;
12/15/2021
S3 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Woman's Work

Fatima devises a plan to put a stop to Hayden's games once and for all.
12/22/2021
S4 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Brick Wall

Danni finds herself in a compromising predicament and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego.
01/05/2022
S4 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Still Water Runs Deep

Andi finds herself in the middle of a tragedy that involves Zac and Fatima.
01/12/2022
S4 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pleasantries

Preston gives Karen pause when he shows up at her salon with a friend.
01/19/2022
S4 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Night Game

Karen attempts to stop Andi from falling back into her old ways when it comes to relationships.
01/26/2022
S4 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Life, Soul, And Heart

Zac may find himself in serious problems as a mysterious woman appears and Karen confesses a huge secret.
02/02/2022
S4 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Hard To Get

Danni finds herself in a compromising predicament and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego.
02/09/2022
S4 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Moving On Up

Andi is forced to look at her current relationships and make some hard choices.
02/16/2022
S4 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Sister Circle

Karen has major news for the Sistas and Fatima becomes the casualty of war.
02/23/2022
S4 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Counter Punch

When faced with a troubling situation, Zac has to put his trust into Jake to correct it.
03/02/2022
S4 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Our Favorite Places

Zac is forced to face the consequences of some of his past mistakes.
03/09/2022
S4 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fine Wine

While Karen struggles with her feelings for Zac, Calvin catches Sabrina by surprise.
03/16/2022
S4 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Goodbye At The Door

Fatima makes a rash decision that could have repercussions she’s not ready to deal with.
06/01/2022
S4 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Shaking In The Rain

Andi helps Fatima out of a bind as Karen receives some troublesome news.
06/08/2022
S4 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Money Is King

Hayden’s mischievous ways pushes Fatima to a breaking point.
06/15/2022
S4 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
We Know Enough

Danni makes things clear for Preston where they stand in their relationship.
06/22/2022
S4 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Look Closely

Sabrina realizes that Bayo has a significant secret while Karen and Aaron draw closer.
06/29/2022
S4 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Some Sort Of Woman

Calvin finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with Que after a night of drinking.
07/06/2022
S4 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Enemy of Mine

Hayden is consumed with finding out how Zac keeps escaping jail time.
07/13/2022
