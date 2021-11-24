Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Hard to GetSeason 4 E 6 • 02/09/2022
Hard to Get Season 4 E 6 • 02/09/2022
Karen asks Aaron for space, Gary introduces Zac to a financial adviser, Andi questions Karen's motives for inviting Fatima to their get-together, and Danni and Preston have a heart-to-heart.
42:32
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E18From a Woman
Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
42:31
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E19The Wild Card
An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
42:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E20We Got Time
Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
42:24
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E21Curve Balls
Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
42:36
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E22A Woman's Work
A girls' night out leads to bizarre bedfellows the next morning, Zac struggles with the pressure when Hayden gets on his case, and a revelation drives a wedge between Maurice and Sabrina.
12/22/2021
41:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E1A Brick Wall
Danni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.
01/05/2022
41:16
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E2Still Waters Run Deep
Andi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.
01/12/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E3Pleasantries
Danni realizes she's not quite over Preston, Zac comes to Fatima with questions about the parking garage stunt, and an awkward talk during a date leads to problems for Sabrina and Calvin.
01/19/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E4The Night Game
Sabrina rebounds after Calvin's outburst ruins their date, Karen comes across a basketball game that leaves her suspicious, and Danni has an unexpected visitor after a day with El Fuego.
01/26/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E5Life, Soul and Heart
Danni discovers Logan's secret, Calvin tries to smooth things over with Sabrina, a cellphone mix-up turns into an exercise in trust for Zac and Fatima, and Karen confides in Aaron.
02/02/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E6Hard to Get
02/09/2022
02/09/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E7Moving on Up
Andi rejects Gary's attempt to buy her love, but her friends aren't so sure she should turn down his gifts; Karen extends an invite to Fatima; and Aaron and Zac confront each other.
02/16/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E8The Sister
Fatima has a surprising reaction to Karen's revelation, Andi enjoys Gary's extravagant gifts, and Jake's advice to Zac about his shady stock deals comes too late.
02/23/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E9Counter Punch
The police arrest Zac without telling him the charges, Sabrina looks at Bayo differently after seeing his bank account, Aaron tells Karen how he feels, and Andi stands firm against Gary.
03/02/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E10Our Favorite Places
Zac is stunned to learn about the charges being brought against him, Andi asks Danni for advice, Maurice and Calvin argue over what to do about Que, and Sabrina's date is interrupted.
03/09/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E11Fine Wine
Sabrina struggles with her feelings for Bayo when a jealous Calvin interrupts their date, Karen vents to Andi and Danni about prison-bound Zac, and Maurice reluctantly opens his home to Que.
03/16/2022
41:26
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E12Goodbye at the Door
Fatima comes out swinging in defense of Zac, Sabrina and Bayo decide to take things slow on their date, and Maurice rebuffs Que’s romantic advances.
06/01/2022
33:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E13Shaking in the Rain
Andi visits Fatima after her arrest, Sabrina feels pressure to choose a man, and tensions mount as Karen and Aaron wait to find out how far along she is in her pregnancy.
06/08/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E14Money Is King
Karen struggles to process her baby news, Andi puts Hayden in his place when he gloats about sending Fatima to jail, Danni confronts Zac, and Maurice comes home to an unwelcome dinner guest.
06/15/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E15We Know Enough
Zac's temper gets him in trouble, Andi calls in a favor, Maurice sets ground rules for Que, Karen has a heart-to-heart with Aaron, and Sabrina learns a startling fact about Bayo.
06/22/2022
