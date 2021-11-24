Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Hard to Get
Season 4 E 6 • 02/09/2022

Karen asks Aaron for space, Gary introduces Zac to a financial adviser, Andi questions Karen's motives for inviting Fatima to their get-together, and Danni and Preston have a heart-to-heart.

Full Ep
42:32
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E18
From a Woman

Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E19
The Wild Card

An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
Full Ep
42:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E20
We Got Time

Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
42:24
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E21
Curve Balls

Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
Full Ep
42:36
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E22
A Woman's Work

A girls' night out leads to bizarre bedfellows the next morning, Zac struggles with the pressure when Hayden gets on his case, and a revelation drives a wedge between Maurice and Sabrina.
12/22/2021
Full Ep
41:13

Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E1
A Brick Wall

Danni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.
01/05/2022
Full Ep
41:16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E2
Still Waters Run Deep

Andi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.
01/12/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E3
Pleasantries

Danni realizes she's not quite over Preston, Zac comes to Fatima with questions about the parking garage stunt, and an awkward talk during a date leads to problems for Sabrina and Calvin.
01/19/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E4
The Night Game

Sabrina rebounds after Calvin's outburst ruins their date, Karen comes across a basketball game that leaves her suspicious, and Danni has an unexpected visitor after a day with El Fuego.
01/26/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E5
Life, Soul and Heart

Danni discovers Logan's secret, Calvin tries to smooth things over with Sabrina, a cellphone mix-up turns into an exercise in trust for Zac and Fatima, and Karen confides in Aaron.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E6
Hard to Get

02/09/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E7
Moving on Up

Andi rejects Gary's attempt to buy her love, but her friends aren't so sure she should turn down his gifts; Karen extends an invite to Fatima; and Aaron and Zac confront each other.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E8
The Sister

Fatima has a surprising reaction to Karen's revelation, Andi enjoys Gary's extravagant gifts, and Jake's advice to Zac about his shady stock deals comes too late.
02/23/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E9
Counter Punch

The police arrest Zac without telling him the charges, Sabrina looks at Bayo differently after seeing his bank account, Aaron tells Karen how he feels, and Andi stands firm against Gary.
03/02/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E10
Our Favorite Places

Zac is stunned to learn about the charges being brought against him, Andi asks Danni for advice, Maurice and Calvin argue over what to do about Que, and Sabrina's date is interrupted.
03/09/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E11
Fine Wine

Sabrina struggles with her feelings for Bayo when a jealous Calvin interrupts their date, Karen vents to Andi and Danni about prison-bound Zac, and Maurice reluctantly opens his home to Que.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
41:26
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E12
Goodbye at the Door

Fatima comes out swinging in defense of Zac, Sabrina and Bayo decide to take things slow on their date, and Maurice rebuffs Que’s romantic advances.
06/01/2022
Full Ep
33:58
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E13
Shaking in the Rain

Andi visits Fatima after her arrest, Sabrina feels pressure to choose a man, and tensions mount as Karen and Aaron wait to find out how far along she is in her pregnancy.
06/08/2022
Full Ep
41:27
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E14
Money Is King

Karen struggles to process her baby news, Andi puts Hayden in his place when he gloats about sending Fatima to jail, Danni confronts Zac, and Maurice comes home to an unwelcome dinner guest.
06/15/2022
Full Ep
41:27
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E15
We Know Enough

Zac's temper gets him in trouble, Andi calls in a favor, Maurice sets ground rules for Que, Karen has a heart-to-heart with Aaron, and Sabrina learns a startling fact about Bayo.
06/22/2022
Full Ep
41:27
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S4 • E16
Look Closely

Fatima is desperate to get Zac out of jail, Andi takes steps to protect herself from Gary, Robin tricks Hayden with a convincing fib, and Que surprises Calvin with his views on sexuality.
06/29/2022
