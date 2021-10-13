Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
A Woman's WorkSeason 3 E 22 • 12/22/2021
A girls' night out leads to bizarre bedfellows the next morning, Zac struggles with the pressure when Hayden gets on his case, and a revelation drives a wedge between Maurice and Sabrina.
42:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E12The Dollar Store
Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
42:32
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E13Water Under the Bridge
Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
42:35
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E14One-Word Answers
Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
42:38
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E15Unknown Caller
Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
11/03/2021
42:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E16At Seven
Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
42:28
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E17Burning Taboo
Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
42:32
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E18From a Woman
Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
42:31
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E19The Wild Card
An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
42:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E20We Got Time
Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
42:24
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E21Curve Balls
Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
42:36
12/22/2021
41:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E1A Brick Wall
Danni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.
01/05/2022
41:16
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E2Still Waters Run Deep
Andi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.
01/12/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E3Pleasantries
Danni realizes she's not quite over Preston, Zac comes to Fatima with questions about the parking garage stunt, and an awkward talk during a date leads to problems for Sabrina and Calvin.
01/19/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E4The Night Game
Sabrina rebounds after Calvin's outburst ruins their date, Karen comes across a basketball game that leaves her suspicious, and Danni has an unexpected visitor after a day with El Fuego.
01/26/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E5Life, Soul and Heart
Danni discovers Logan's secret, Calvin tries to smooth things over with Sabrina, a cellphone mix-up turns into an exercise in trust for Zac and Fatima, and Karen confides in Aaron.
02/02/2022
41:29
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E6Hard to Get
Karen asks Aaron for space, Gary introduces Zac to a financial adviser, Andi questions Karen's motives for inviting Fatima to their get-together, and Danni and Preston have a heart-to-heart.
02/09/2022
