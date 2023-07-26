Tyler Perry's Sistas
Dear Karma
Season 6 E 19 • 12/06/2023
Andi dwells on her past with Gary, Zac and Fatima receive disturbing news about his son, and Maurice's attention is drawn to a new and charming man.
S6 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasTrue Colors
Fatima confronts Karen, Hayden has a hard talk with Tamara, Danni questions Preston's lack of attention, Gary sees a new side of Andi, and Maurice devises a plan to clear Sabrina's name.
07/26/2023
S6 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasThe Aftermath
Maurice protects a friend during a police interrogation, Calvin visits Sabrina, Danni's night with Preston gets derailed by marijuana-induced paranoia, and Andi offers Fatima advice.
08/02/2023
S6 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasNo Turning Back
Sabrina and Calvin call in help for Maurice, who is determined to turn himself in, Andi intercepts troubling news about Zac, and tensions between Karen and Fatima hit a boiling point.
08/09/2023
S6 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasDaydreams
Andi fears for Karen as her erratic behavior worsens, Gary sternly warns Hayden about Tamara's motives, and Sabrina learns Bayo's financial help has major strings attached.
10/18/2023
S6 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Is
Sabrina refuses Bayo's demands, Karen's friends confront her about the realities of her pregnancy, Que's lies catch up to him, and Zac takes drastic action to protect his son.
10/25/2023
S6 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasSomething New
Andi, Sabrina and Danni go on suspiciously perfect dream dates that end with surprises, and Fatima and Zac make a snap decision to protect Michael.
11/01/2023
S6 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasToo Close to Home
Zac and Fatima have a tense encounter with Karen, Calvin offers Maurice some late-night emotional support, and Preston suspects something's going on with Danni.
11/08/2023
S6 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasRelentless Pursuit
Hayden and Tamara come to an understanding, Karen realizes the extent of damage to her salon, Zac and Fatima discuss custody options, and Sabrina and Maurice face their legal fate.
11/15/2023
S6 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasTaste of Freedom
Danni navigates an awkward moment with Preston and Tony, Zac is relieved by Karen's recent change of heart, and Andi, Danni and Sabrina's triple date at Jordan's takes an unexpected turn.
11/22/2023
S6 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasFrom the Blindside
Andi is caught off guard when Gary brings his fiancé to Jordan's dinner party, Calvin helps Maurice find a nice guy, and Fatima reveals a detail from her past to Zac.
11/29/2023
S6 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasThe Last Laugh
Preston confronts Danni about her lack of commitment and his suspicions, Andi deals with complicated feelings following revelations about Gary, and Karen entertains a new opportunity.
12/13/2023
S6 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasLose to Win
Sabrina's good news at work has a negative effect on Maurice, Hayden confronts Fatima, Zac's legal battle for custody of his son hits a snag, and Karen makes a life-altering decision.
12/20/2023
S6 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasBeautiful Lies
Andi and Penelope team up to confront Gary for his many lies, Sabrina worries about Danni's reaction to Preston's big news, and Zac and Fatima take drastic action to get custody of Michael.
12/27/2023
S7 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasNew Beginnings
Danni dismisses Tony's concern about her nightmares, Andi hosts an awkward dinner party, Sabrina gets surprising news about Calvin, and Zac feels helpless as his son's custody case drags on.
01/03/2024
S7 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasDrunk in Love
Karen stresses over financing her new salon, Fatima gets Danni to reconsider therapy at the ladies' boozy brunch, Sabrina and Rich don't see eye-to-eye, and Gary gets a wake-up call at work.
01/10/2024
S7 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasGrand Openings and Closings
Karen's salon opening hits a snag, Danni has her first therapy session, Sabrina tries to move past her drunken comments to Rich, and Andi's ties to Gary expose her to scrutiny at work.
01/17/2024
S7 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasDeath Becomes Them
Andi and Sabrina both find themselves competing with workplace rivals, Danni is torn between her friendships with Karen and Fatima, and Penelope makes a shocking discovery about Gary.
01/24/2024
S7 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasHanging in the Balance
Maurice explores a new romantic interest, Danni addresses a past trauma in counseling, Sabrina feels the pressure at work and Gary contemplates a violent method to get what he wants.
01/31/2024
S7 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasPretty Hurts
The ladies talk about their lives in their thirties at Sabrina's birthday brunch, Fatima keeps a secret from Zac, Gary tests the waters with Tamara, and Pam has a new business venture.
02/07/2024
