Tyler Perry's Sistas

Relentless Pursuit

Season 6 E 16 • 11/15/2023

Hayden and Tamara come to an understanding, Karen realizes the extent of damage to her salon, Zac and Fatima discuss custody options, and Sabrina and Maurice face their legal fate.

40:29
S6 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Mending Fences

Danni wakes up to a surprise, Hayden confides in Gary about an impulsive act, Sabrina and Maurice learn what's at stake, and Fatima is suspicious about Zac's kindness toward Karen.
07/05/2023
42:29
S6 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Ordinary Pain

After catching Zac in a compromising position, Fatima doubts their relationship, Hayden debates annulling his marriage, Maurice plots to avoid prison, and Sabrina tries to reason with Que.
07/12/2023
40:32
S6 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Uneven Playing Field

Andi and Gary don't see eye-to-eye about their encounter, Karen refuses to accept Zac's gentle rejection, Danni and Preston take a step forward, and Fatima reconsiders her decision.
07/19/2023
40:29
S6 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
True Colors

Fatima confronts Karen, Hayden has a hard talk with Tamara, Danni questions Preston's lack of attention, Gary sees a new side of Andi, and Maurice devises a plan to clear Sabrina's name.
07/26/2023
40:29
S6 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Aftermath

Maurice protects a friend during a police interrogation, Calvin visits Sabrina, Danni's night with Preston gets derailed by marijuana-induced paranoia, and Andi offers Fatima advice.
08/02/2023
40:29
S6 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
No Turning Back

Sabrina and Calvin call in help for Maurice, who is determined to turn himself in, Andi intercepts troubling news about Zac, and tensions between Karen and Fatima hit a boiling point.
08/09/2023
42:29
S6 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Daydreams

Andi fears for Karen as her erratic behavior worsens, Gary sternly warns Hayden about Tamara's motives, and Sabrina learns Bayo's financial help has major strings attached.
10/18/2023
42:29
S6 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Truth Is

Sabrina refuses Bayo's demands, Karen's friends confront her about the realities of her pregnancy, Que's lies catch up to him, and Zac takes drastic action to protect his son.
10/25/2023
42:29
S6 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Something New

Andi, Sabrina and Danni go on suspiciously perfect dream dates that end with surprises, and Fatima and Zac make a snap decision to protect Michael.
11/01/2023
42:04
S6 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Too Close to Home

Zac and Fatima have a tense encounter with Karen, Calvin offers Maurice some late-night emotional support, and Preston suspects something's going on with Danni.
11/08/2023
38:59
S6 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Relentless Pursuit

Hayden and Tamara come to an understanding, Karen realizes the extent of damage to her salon, Zac and Fatima discuss custody options, and Sabrina and Maurice face their legal fate.
11/15/2023
41:48
S6 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Taste of Freedom

Danni navigates an awkward moment with Preston and Tony, Zac is relieved by Karen's recent change of heart, and Andi, Danni and Sabrina's triple date at Jordan's takes an unexpected turn.
11/22/2023
42:32
S6 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
From the Blindside

Andi is caught off guard when Gary brings his fiancé to Jordan's dinner party, Calvin helps Maurice find a nice guy, and Fatima reveals a detail from her past to Zac.
11/29/2023
